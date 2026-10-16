Gwalior Crime: Woman Attacks Ex With Scissors After Private Videos Reach Husband

A woman in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was taken into police custody after allegedly attacking her former boyfriend with a pair of scissors following a dispute over private audio and video recordings sent to her husband. The incident took place in Lalitpur Colony, under the Kampoo police station area. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Dharmendra Prajapati, sustained multiple deep injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, according to reports.

Dispute Over Private Recordings

According to the initial reports, the woman and Prajapati had been in a relationship for around two-and-a-half years. Following the death of her first husband, she reportedly entered into a relationship with him. She later distanced herself from Prajapati and married another man, identified as Sonu Yadav.

The woman alleged that Prajapati continued to trouble her after her marriage and sent private audio and video recordings involving the two of them to her husband. The incident reportedly triggered a dispute between the woman and her husband.

Woman Allegedly Attacks Former Partner

Angered by the developments, the woman allegedly went to Prajapati's residence and attacked him with scissors. He reportedly suffered eight to nine deep wounds in the assault. Neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing the commotion and alerted the police. The injured man was subsequently taken to hospital, where he received medical attention.

Police Begin Investigation

Kampoo police took the woman into custody for questioning. During questioning, she allegedly claimed that Prajapati had been blackmailing her and interfering in her married life. The police are investigating the allegations and the circumstances leading up to the attack. Further legal action is expected to depend on the victim's statement and other evidence gathered during the investigation.

The allegations of blackmail and the circumstances surrounding the sharing of the private recordings remain subject to investigation.