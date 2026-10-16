Ketchup On Bride? Makeup Artist Tests Waterproof Makeup With Tomato Sauce, Leaves Netizens Cringing WATCH

Another day, another bizarre video on the internet! Crying for strangers has become a hobby for many, but what about cringing for strangers? Yes, you read that right. A now-viral video shows a makeup artist pouring tomato ketchup on a bride's face after completing her bridal makeup to test its waterproof claims and see if it can stay intact throughout the day.

Makeup Artist Puts Tomato Ketchup On Bride's Face!

The video has gone massively viral on social media, leaving netizens cringing hard. The bride smiles from ear to ear as tomato ketchup is lathered onto her face. The makeup artist then wipes it off, and not an ounce of makeup seems to budge. Magic in the truest sense, it seems!

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A post shared by Kumari Archana (@archana_singh721)

Here's How Netizen's Reacted!

It took no time for netizens to cringe hard and fast to this video. One comment read,“Eyeshadow or lipstick ke lie kya use kia h.” Another user wrote,“One And Only Usecase Of Catchup.” Another comment read,“Makhkhi beth gaii.” While another user wrote, 'Thoda red mirchi powder bhi laga dete."