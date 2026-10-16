Tooth Cap Found In Mutton Mandi At Hyderabad Restaurant Triggers Food Safety Probe

A lunch outing at a restaurant in Hyderabad, Telangana took an unpleasant turn after a customer found a decayed object resembling a tooth in his plate of mutton mandi. Following a complaint, food safety officials inspected the eatery and found that the object was a tooth cap, not a natural human tooth.

Shocking: Human finger allegedly found in mutton curry at Madapur Joint Market, Hyderabad.

A customer has alleged that a human finger was found in the rice served with mutton curry at a joint in Madapur.

When he complained, the hotel management allegedly responded casually:“Do whatever you want.”

The customer further claimed that even after lodging a complaint with food safety officials, no action was taken.

Serious questions on food hygiene and safety.

#Madapur #Hyderabad #FoodSafety #MuttonCurry #HumanFinger

Human Finger in Food, Madapur Joint Market, Mutton Curry, Hyderabad Restaurant, Food Safety Complaint

Digital Prime News: Digital Prime News (@DigiPrimeNews) October 15, 2026

Human tooth allegedly found in Mutton Mandi at The Joint Al Mandi,Madhapur!

customer reportedly suffered from vomiting. Claim of threats & amp; No response from Food Safety officials despite complaint

Authorities must investigate & amp; take strict action!

@CMC_Offcl @cyberabadpolice Orugallu Adda (@OrugalluAdda) October 14, 2026

Shyam Prasad and a friend visited The Joint Al Mandi restaurant in Madhapur on Wednesday while in the area for work at an institute. The duo ordered mutton juicy mandi, but were shocked to discover the unusual object in their food.

When they alerted the restaurant staff, they were initially told that it was a mutton bone, Prasad said. However, after the customers insisted on a closer examination, the staff acknowledged that it was a tooth and apologised.

Complimentary item offered by the restaurant

A diner has alleged that he found a human tooth in a plate of mutton mandi at The Joint Al Mandi in Madhapur, even as the restaurant's owner dismissed his complaint and told him to approach any authority he wished.

Shyam Prasad said he and a friend, who had come to Madhapur for work at an institute, went to the restaurant for lunch in the afternoon and ordered a mutton juicy mandi. Midway through the meal, he said, they spotted a small, decayed tooth in the food.

When they raised the matter with the staff, Prasad said, they were first told it was a mutton bone. He said the two men refused to accept this and insisted the restaurant check it. After examining it, the staff reportedly admitted that it was a human tooth, apologised and offered a complimentary item before asking them to leave.

Food Safety officials later clarified that it was a tooth cap and served a notice to the restaurant.

- The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 15, 2026

According to Prasad, the restaurant offered them a complimentary item before asking them to leave. He alleged that the management dismissed his complaint and told him to approach any authority he wished.

Unhappy with the response, Prasad approached food safety officials, who investigated the matter.

During the inspection, officials established that the object was a tooth cap rather than a natural human tooth. They subsequently served a notice to the restaurant.

The incident has raised questions about food quality checks and how restaurants handle customer complaints when unusual objects are found in meals. The inspection and notice followed the customer's complaint.