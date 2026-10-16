Capital B Logs $78M H1 Loss After Bitcoin Impairment Charge

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Capital B, a France-listed corporate Bitcoin treasury firm, reported a steep accounting loss for the first half of 2026, citing a large Bitcoin impairment charge. The company said its net loss totaled €69.5 million (about $78 million), largely driven by a non-cash write-down tied to the value of its Bitcoin holdings as of June 30.

Despite the reported loss, Capital B also disclosed that it continued adding to its Bitcoin position while raising new capital. In parallel with the fundraising, the firm's strategy remains focused on accumulating Bitcoin through additional equity and financing capacity-an approach that is increasingly tested by how accounting rules translate crypto market moves into earnings.

Capital B's first-half 2026 net loss of €69.5 million was driven by a Bitcoin impairment charge of $75.8 million based on prices at June 30. The impairment is described as not involving direct cash impact, even though it weighs on reported results and investor optics. Revenue increased 3.5% year-over-year to $6.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.2 million. Capital B raised $30 million in the first half and increased Bitcoin holdings by 11% from 2,823 BTC (January) to 3,139 BTC (end of June). Investors have continued backing the company's accumulation plan, even as its year-to-date stock performance remains weak.

Key takeawaysImpairment drives losses as Bitcoin marks-to-market

In its first-half 2026 report, Capital B attributed the bulk of its net loss to an impairment charge tied to Bitcoin price movements. The company said the calculation reflected Bitcoin prices as of June 30 and, importantly, that the impairment did not have a direct cash impact.

This distinction matters for readers because corporate treasury firms often present a split between accounting earnings and underlying cash economics. When a company measures crypto holdings under impairment or fair-value accounting approaches, declines in market prices can rapidly translate into losses on the income statement-without necessarily affecting liquidity.

According to the filing, Capital B's consolidated revenue rose 3.5% year-over-year to $6.5 million, but profitability remained negative: adjusted EBITDA came in at -$1.2 million. EBITDA is a widely used metric that excludes interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and its negativity suggests that operational and/or structured costs were not fully offset by revenue in the period.

The report, published Thursday, also underscores how sensitive treasury strategies can be to the timing of accounting measurement dates. For investors, the key question becomes whether future impairments will reverse in subsequent reporting periods when Bitcoin prices rise again-or whether the company's financial performance will continue to be dominated by non-cash accounting volatility.

Funds keep flowing as Bitcoin accumulation continues

While the impairment pushed reported results lower, Capital B stated that it continued its Bitcoin accumulation effort during the first half of the year. The company said it raised capital totaling $30 million in the period and increased its holdings by 11%-from 2,823 BTC at the start of the year to 3,139 BTC by June 30.

Capital B later disclosed a further expansion of its treasury: total holdings reached 3,538 Bitcoin by Sept. 30. Compared with the beginning of 2026, that represents roughly a 25% increase in holdings.

The company's growing treasury places it among the most prominent corporate Bitcoin balance sheets. Bitcointreasuries data shows Capital B holds about $290 million worth of Bitcoin and ranks as the world's 25th-largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, and Europe's second-largest by holdings-behind Germany-based Bitcoin Group.

For traders and long-term investors alike, the juxtaposition is important: even when accounting metrics deteriorate, Capital B appears willing to keep buying. That implies management believes additional exposure to Bitcoin aligns with its mandate, provided it can access funding and manage accounting volatility through future reporting cycles.

Corporate actions and financing capacity underpin the strategy

Capital B's fundraising and corporate structuring actions appear designed to broaden its investor base and sustain accumulation. In July, the company approved a 10-for-1 reverse stock split intended to broaden its institutional investor reach. Earlier, in June, shareholders approved up to $120 billion in financing capacity, including both equity and credit instruments, to support the Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

These actions align with how treasury firms typically scale: securing capital flexibility can reduce reliance on a single funding window, especially when market conditions may affect both equity issuance appetite and perceived risk. However, investors should also recognize the potential for dilution or financing costs to influence shareholder value-even if the treasury's Bitcoin exposure increases.

The company's stock performance reflects this tension. Yahoo Finance data shows the share price rose 0.5% in early Friday trading, but was down 25% year-to-date at the time of reporting. For investors, that divergence between continued accumulation and weak share performance suggests that markets may be weighing reported losses, accounting impairment optics, and broader equity pricing rather than solely tracking Bitcoin holdings growth.

What to watch next for Capital B and similar treasury firms

Capital B's first-half results highlight a recurring challenge for corporate Bitcoin treasuries: accounting losses can emerge quickly from Bitcoin volatility even when the strategy remains intact. The impairment mechanism used in the company's reporting-based on Bitcoin prices at specific dates-means reported earnings could remain uneven across quarters, depending on market moves around measurement cutoffs.

Going forward, investors should watch for how impairment charges evolve in the next reporting periods, whether capital raises and the approved financing capacity are fully utilized, and whether corporate actions like the reverse split translate into improved liquidity or investor demand. For anyone evaluating treasury models, the next quarter's figures may be as telling for sentiment and funding access as they are for the Bitcoin balance sheet itself.

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