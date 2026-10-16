Premier League: Man City Chase Seventh Straight Win Leeds Eye Derby Advantage In Matchweek 7

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Manchester City will look to maintain their perfect start to the 2026-27 Premier League season when they host Ipswich Town in Matchweek 7, while Leeds United will aim to strengthen their position above arch-rivals Manchester United in a weekend featuring several key encounters.

City have won all six of their league matches so far and could become only the third team in Premier League history to win their opening seven games of a season. Chelsea achieved the feat in 2005/06, followed by Liverpool in 2019/20. Enzo Maresca could also become the first manager in the competition's history to win his first seven games in charge of a club.

City have dominated their recent meetings with Ipswich, winning both encounters in the 2024/25 season by an aggregate score of 10-1. Erling Haaland has scored four goals in two league appearances against Ipswich and has netted 20 times in 21 matches against newly promoted sides as compiled by Jio Star.

Leeds, meanwhile, will host Manchester United with an opportunity to move six points clear of their rivals. Leeds are unbeaten in their last seven home league matches, while United have collected just six points from their opening six games, their lowest tally at this stage since the 1986/87 season.

United have registered the most shots, with 125, and the most touches in the opposition box, with 205, in the league this season. However, they have yet to keep a clean sheet, a problem that has also affected them at the start of the previous campaign.

Champions Arsenal will travel to Nottingham Forest, who have won only one of their last 11 league meetings against the Gunners. The last two encounters between the sides at the City Ground ended goalless. Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White has created 17 chances this season, the second-highest tally in the league behind Pascal Groß.

Liverpool will visit Brentford, who are unbeaten in their first six league matches, with two wins and four draws. The Bees have extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight matches, the longest current streak in the competition.

The five previous Premier League meetings between the sides at the Gtech Community Stadium have produced 22 goals. Liverpool, however, will be looking to respond after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City ended their recent unbeaten run.

Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham will both seek their first league victories of the season. Spurs have managed three draws and three defeats, scoring just three goals, while Fulham have taken two points from six matches. Tottenham have also won only three of their last 25 home Premier League games.

Fulham will host Hull City, who have won their last two league matches after losing their opening four. The fixture will be the 100th meeting between the clubs in all competitions.

Everton, one of three unbeaten teams in the league this season, will welcome Chelsea. Everton have recorded two wins and four draws, while Chelsea have conceded 13 goals, the joint-highest tally in the competition. Chelsea's João Pedro has been involved in eight goals, with five strikes and three assists, more than any other player in the league this season.

Aston Villa will travel to Newcastle United, where manager Unai Emery will target his 100th Premier League victory. Emery has won 99 of his 196 matches in the competition and could become the joint ninth fastest manager to reach the milestone.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have conceded 13 goals this season and are winless in their last three league meetings with Villa. Harvey Barnes has been directly involved in 10 goals in 13 Premier League appearances against the Birmingham-based club.

Bournemouth will host Sunderland, with both teams looking to improve their recent form. Bournemouth are winless in six matches, having recorded three draws and three defeats, while Sunderland have lost their last three league games.

Brighton and Hove Albion will face Crystal Palace in another important fixture. Brighton have collected 13 points from six matches and scored 18 goals, while Palace have faced more shots than any other team this season. Brighton have lost their last two home league meetings with Palace and will look to avoid a third consecutive defeat against their rivals on home soil.

Aston Villa manager Emery is not the only one approaching a notable milestone, with the weekend offering several teams an opportunity to change the early-season standings as the Premier League campaign gathers momentum.