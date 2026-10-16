Kazakhstan, Regional Partners Discuss Trans-Afghan Corridor, CASA Railway

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Officials from Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Iran have discussed the development of the Trans-Afghan transport corridor and the implementation of the Central Asia-South Asia (CASA) railway project during the international NEW SILK WAY business forum in Astana, according to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was attended by Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbaev, Director General of the Afghanistan Railway Authority Abdul Karim Fateh, Director of the Center for Transport and Logistics Studies at Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport Bekzod Kholmatov, Federal Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Communications Ali Sher Mehsud, and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh.

The discussions focused on the CASA railway project, which aims to improve transport connectivity between Central, South and West Asia, expand freight routes and provide additional access to international markets and seaports.

Participants reviewed the project's current status and practical aspects of its implementation, including route coordination, infrastructure development and the formation of a cargo base.

They also discussed financing mechanisms, attracting potential investors and international financial institutions, and strengthening coordination among Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"Today, we confirmed our shared interest in further developing the Trans-Afghan transport corridor and implementing the CASA railway project. It is important for us to move from discussions to practical action. The implementation of this project will create an additional transport link between our regions, increase transit potential, expand freight transportation opportunities, and strengthen trade and economic ties among the countries concerned," Sauranbaev said.

Following the meeting, the participants reaffirmed their interest in continuing joint work on the project and developing practical steps to advance its implementation.