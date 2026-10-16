Vietnam Construction Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 By Sector (Q2 2026) 6.5% Growth Outlook Unlocks Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Energy, And Tourism Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Optimize ROI by identifying micro-level opportunities, tracking mega-project pipelines, validating strategies, and assessing cost, regulatory and competitive risks.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q2 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam's construction industry is forecast to expand by 7.9% in real terms in 2026, supported by stronger tourism activity, rising foreign direct investment (FDI), and improved public spending on major infrastructure projects. Continued investment across transport, manufacturing, housing, energy and utilities, commercial developments, and institutional facilities is expected to strengthen the Vietnam construction market outlook through 2030.

Tourism-related development will be a significant growth driver. Under Vietnam's tourism master plan for the 2021-2030 period, the government aims to attract 35 million international visitors and 160 million domestic visitors annually by 2030. The tourism sector's contribution to the economy is targeted to reach 13-14% of GDP, compared with 8.8% in 2025.

Meeting these objectives will require substantial investment in hotels, resorts, transport connections, leisure facilities, and supporting infrastructure. Vietnam is expected to increase its accommodation capacity to approximately 2.5 million rooms nationwide by 2030, creating opportunities for developers, construction companies, consultants, investors, and building material suppliers.

Beyond 2026, the Vietnamese construction industry is projected to record an annual average growth rate of 6.5% between 2027 and 2030. Expansion will be underpinned by private and public sector investment in industrial facilities, residential construction, transport networks, and energy infrastructure.

Manufacturing construction is also positioned for sustained growth as Vietnam pursues its ambition to become a modern industrialized country and a top three ASEAN industrialized manufacturing hub by 2030. The government is targeting an increase in manufacturing's contribution to approximately 30% of GDP by 2030, up from 24.4% in 2024. This transition is expected to stimulate demand for factories, logistics centers, industrial parks, warehouses, utilities, and associated transport infrastructure.

Report Coverage

The report provides detailed analysis of Vietnam's construction industry, including historical valuations for 2021-2025 and forecasts for 2026-2030. It examines market performance, construction activity, project types, growth drivers, industry trends, regulatory considerations, competitive pressures, risks, and investment opportunities.



Market forecasts covering commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional, and residential construction

Detailed sector and sub-sector analysis of the Vietnamese construction market

Assessment of the mega-project pipeline by sector and development stage

Projected spending for projects currently in the construction pipeline

Listings of major projects, leading contractors, and key consultants Analysis of project participants, market conditions, and emerging opportunities

Business Value

The report supports organizations seeking to evaluate Vietnam construction industry opportunities and make informed strategic decisions. Standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies enable users to compare market prospects, assess sector-level performance, and identify areas with strong development potential.



Identify investment and business opportunities across key construction sectors

Assess market growth at a micro-level using more than 600 time-series data forecasts

Track current construction trends and future demand

Develop and validate market entry, expansion, and investment strategies

Evaluate cost, regulatory, operational, and competitive risks Review competitive positioning and critical success factors

With tourism capacity expanding, manufacturing investment increasing, and major infrastructure programs progressing, Vietnam's construction industry is expected to remain an important growth market through 2030. The report offers actionable insight for stakeholders assessing projects, partnerships, competitive conditions, and long-term opportunities across the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Latest news and developments

4 Project analytics

5 Construction Market Data

6 Risk Profile

7 Appendix

7.1 Definitions

7.2 CRI Methodology

List of Tables [7]

List of Figures [25]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900