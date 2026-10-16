Hong Kong Construction Market Size, Trends, Sector Analysis, And Forecast To 2030 (H1 2026) Infrastructure And Housing Investment To Drive 4% Annual Growth In 2027-2030

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Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hong Kong Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hong Kong's construction industry is forecast to contract by 1.6% in real terms in 2026, affected by high inflation, rising construction unemployment and longer waiting times for public housing. However, the market is expected to recover from 2027, supported by transport infrastructure investment, industrial development, housing projects and policies designed to strengthen Hong Kong's position as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub.

Recent data highlights the near-term challenges facing the Hong Kong construction market. According to the Census and Statistics Department (C&SD), the gross value of building construction works completed by main contractors declined by 7.5% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2025. This followed a 2.3% YoY decline in Q2 2025 and growth of 1.6% YoY in Q1 2025.

Conditions in the residential construction sector also remain challenging. Housing Bureau data shows that the average waiting time for public rental housing (PRH) applicants reached 5.1 years at the end of September 2025. The average waiting time for Light Public Housing (LPH) applicants stood at 3.1 years. These pressures, combined with inflation and labor market weakness, are expected to constrain construction activity during 2026.

Despite the short-term downturn, the outlook for Hong Kong's construction industry is positive over the remainder of the forecast period. The analyst expects annual average growth of 4% from 2027 to 2030. This expansion will be driven by government investment in transport infrastructure upgrades, alongside residential, industrial and technology-related projects. Moderate global economic growth, easing China-US trade tensions and sustained demand for electronic-related products are also expected to support market activity.

Foreign investment is likely to contribute to construction demand. In January 2026, Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) announced that it had assisted approximately 560 overseas and Mainland companies in establishing or expanding operations in Hong Kong during 2025, representing growth of 4% compared with 2024. These companies generated an estimated HKD542.2 billion ($69.4 billion) in foreign investment, an increase of 2% year-on-year.

Hong Kong's development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) will provide further opportunities. Scheduled for official adoption in March 2026, the plan seeks to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), promote advanced industries and reinforce Hong Kong's role as a major international I&T hub. These priorities are expected to stimulate investment in infrastructure, commercial facilities, industrial assets and institutional construction.

Report Coverage

The report provides detailed analysis and forecasts for Hong Kong's construction industry, covering historical market performance from 2021 to 2025 and projections from 2026 to 2030. It evaluates key growth drivers, industry trends, risks and emerging opportunities across the market.



Construction industry growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Sector and sub-sector analysis covering commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential construction

Mega-project pipeline analysis by development stage, sector, projected expenditure and participating organizations

Listings of major projects and profiles of leading contractors and consultants More than 600 time-series data forecasts supporting micro-level market assessment

Business Value

The report enables construction companies, investors, consultants and other stakeholders to identify market opportunities using standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies. It also supports the development and validation of business strategies through actionable analysis of market trends, regulatory conditions, project pipelines and competitive pressures.

Readers can use the findings to assess growth potential, monitor cost and regulatory risks, evaluate competitive dynamics and identify the factors likely to influence success in Hong Kong's construction industry through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



All construction outlook

All construction latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Commercial construction outlook

Commercial construction project analytics Commercial construction latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Industrial construction outlook

Industrial construction project analytics Industrial construction latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Infrastructure construction outlook

Infrastructure construction project analytics Infrastructure construction latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Energy and utilities construction outlook

Energy and utilities construction project analytics Energy and utilities construction latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Institutional construction outlook

Institutional construction project analytics Institutional construction latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Residential construction outlook

Residential construction project analytics Residential construction latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

7.1 What is this Report About?

7.2 Definitions

7.3 CRI Methodology



About the Analyst Contact the Publisher

List of Tables [21]

List of Figures [37]

For more information about this report visit

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