Marine Radar Market Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 5.6% CAGR Fueled By Fleet Modernization, Solid-State Radar, And Maritime Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize Asia Pacific, solid-state radar and bridge integration; leverage shipyard, integrator and defense partnerships to capture fleet modernization, offshore and security demand

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Marine Radar Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The marine radar market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2026-2034, supported by rising demand for navigation safety, collision avoidance, situational awareness, and maritime surveillance. Commercial shipping operators, defense organizations, fishing fleets, offshore support companies, and leisure boat owners are investing in advanced radar systems to improve vessel safety and operational efficiency.

Increasing maritime trade, naval and coast guard fleet modernization, and stricter safety requirements for congested waterways and poor-visibility conditions are strengthening market demand. Adoption is also benefiting from advances in solid-state radar, target separation, clutter suppression, Doppler capabilities, automatic tracking, and integration with ECDIS, AIS, autopilot, and bridge systems. Expansion of offshore wind, oil and gas, coastal infrastructure, and maritime security operations provides additional growth opportunities.

Marine Radar Market Drivers

Navigation safety and collision avoidance remain central market drivers, particularly in high-traffic sea lanes, coastal waters, and port approaches. Newbuild vessels and fleet modernization programs increasingly require radar systems offering enhanced detection, reliable tracking, and improved performance in challenging weather and sea conditions.

Government investment in maritime security, anti-piracy operations, border protection, and coastal surveillance is increasing demand among navies, coast guards, and other security agencies. Offshore wind farms and energy projects also require dependable marine radar solutions for vessel monitoring and safe operations in harsh environments. In the recreational boating market, demand is growing for compact systems that integrate with multifunction displays and broader onboard electronics.

Market Restraints

High upfront costs can limit the adoption of advanced commercial and defense-grade radar systems. Installation complexity, antenna placement, bridge system integration, maintenance, calibration, and component replacement may increase deployment and lifecycle expenses. Regional certification and regulatory requirements create additional compliance obligations for manufacturers. Price-sensitive operators may postpone upgrades or select lower-spec systems, restricting premium product adoption.

Market Segmentation

By radar type, the market includes X-band, S-band, C-band radar, and other specialized configurations. X-band radar holds a significant share because of its target resolution and performance in short-to-medium range navigation, coastal operations, and collision avoidance. S-band radar is widely deployed on larger commercial vessels due to its longer-range detection and performance in rain and sea clutter. C-band radar and other configurations address specific regional, surveillance, and specialist operating requirements.

Component categories include transmitters, antennas, receivers, processors, displays, and other supporting equipment. Antennas and transmitters represent a substantial share because radar performance depends heavily on signal quality, beam characteristics, and power output. Receivers and processors are gaining importance as digital signal processing, target classification, and automatic tracking capabilities advance. Displays support clearer visualization, AIS/ECDIS overlays, and more efficient operator workflows, while cabling, radomes, pedestals, and integration modules facilitate installation and connectivity.

The report also segments the market by range:



Short-range radar (1-20 NM)

Medium-range radar (20-50 NM) Long-range radar (50-100 NM and above)

Application segments include navigation, collision avoidance, surveillance & security, fishing operations, monitoring coastal traffic, and weather monitoring. Principal end users include commercial vessels, Naval & Defense / Military Naval operators, Recreational Boats / Yachts, private boat owners, and fishing vessels.

Regional Marine Radar Market Outlook

North America remains a key market, supported by naval modernization, recreational boating activity, and commercial fleet technology upgrades. Europe is experiencing steady growth due to shipbuilding activity, coastal surveillance investment, and demand for advanced navigation equipment across regulated maritime corridors.

Asia Pacific is expected to record strong growth as commercial shipping, fishing fleets, defense procurement, and maritime infrastructure investment expand across China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and other coastal economies. Latin America presents opportunities linked to port development, fisheries, and marine electronics modernization. The Middle East and Africa market is supported by maritime security requirements, offshore operations, coastal monitoring, and patrol vessel procurement.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on detection accuracy, solid-state technology, clutter suppression, reliability, usability, and full bridge system integration. Manufacturers are developing scalable portfolios ranging from compact radomes for recreational boats to heavy-duty open-array systems for commercial and government vessels. Service network coverage and interoperability with ECDIS, AIS, and other navigation platforms remain important purchasing considerations.

Partnerships with shipyards, systems integrators, defense contractors, and vessel operators continue to influence contract awards and market access. Key companies include Furuno Electric, Garmin, Hensoldt, JRC Nisshinbo, Kongsberg Gruppen, Navico, Raymarine, Raytheon RTX, Sperry Marine, and Terma.

Research Scope and Methodology

The report provides quantitative estimates by market segment and geography, supported by analysis of industry trends, competitive intelligence, investment opportunities, emerging technologies, strategic developments, and operating conditions. Research was completed through secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review.

Market estimates incorporate manufacturer research and development budgets, government expenditure, company revenues, consumption volumes, pricing, geographic revenue, and micro and macro environmental factors. Forecasts were validated through data triangulation and top-down and bottom-up approaches to support consistency across radar types, components, ranges, applications, end users, and regions.

The regional analysis covers North America, the UK and European Union, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report evaluates market share, growth rates, investment opportunities, competitive strategies, emerging-market dynamics, and the factors influencing marine radar market expansion.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Marine Radar Market

2.2. Global Marine Radar Market, By Radar, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Marine Radar Market, By Component, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Marine Radar Market, By Range, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global Marine Radar Market, By Application, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.6. Global Marine Radar Market, By End Use, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.7. Global Marine Radar Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.8. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025

3. Marine Radar Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Marine Radar Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Marine Radar Market Vendors

4. Marine Radar Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Marine Radar Market Value, 2024 - 2034, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Porter's Five Force Model

4.5.1. Supplier Power

4.5.2. Buyer Power

4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.6. PESTEL Analysis

4.6.1. Political Landscape

4.6.2. Economic Landscape

4.6.3. Social Landscape

4.6.4. Technology Landscape

4.6.5. Environmental Landscape

4.6.6. Legal Landscape

5. Marine Radar Market: By Radar, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. X-band

5.3.2. S-band

5.3.3. C-Band radar

5.3.4. Others

6. Marine Radar Market: By Component, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Transmitters

6.3.2. Antennas

6.3.3. Receivers

6.3.4. Processors

6.3.5. Displays

6.3.6. Other

7. Marine Radar Market: By Range, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Short-range radar (1-20 NM)

7.3.2. Medium-range radar (20-50 NM)

7.3.3. Long-range radar (50-100 NM and above)

8. Marine Radar Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.3.1. Navigation

8.3.2. Collision Avoidance

8.3.3. Surveillance & Security

8.3.4. Fishing Operations

8.3.5. Monitoring Coastal Traffic

8.3.6. Weather Monitoring

9. Marine Radar Market: By End Use, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.3.1. Commercial vessels

9.3.2. Naval & Defense / Military Naval

9.3.3. Recreational Boats / Yachts

9.3.4. Private boat owners

9.3.5. Fishing vessels

10. North America Marine Radar Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Marine Radar Market: By Radar, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.3. Marine Radar Market: By Component, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.4. Marine Radar Market: By Range, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.5. Marine Radar Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.6. Marine Radar Market: By End Use, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.7. Country Analysis

10.7.1. U.S.

10.7.2. Canada

10.7.3. Rest of North America

11. UK and European Union Marine Radar Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Marine Radar Market: By Radar, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.3. Marine Radar Market: By Component, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.4. Marine Radar Market: By Range, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.5. Marine Radar Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.6. Marine Radar Market: By End Use, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.7. Country Analysis

11.7.1. UK

11.7.2. Germany

11.7.3. Spain

11.7.4. Italy

11.7.5. France

11.7.6. Rest of Europe

12. Asia Pacific Marine Radar Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Marine Radar Market: By Radar, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.3. Marine Radar Market: By Component, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.4. Marine Radar Market: By Range, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.5. Marine Radar Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.6. Marine Radar Market: By End Use, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.7. Country Analysis

12.7.1. China

12.7.2. Japan

12.7.3. India

12.7.4. Australia

12.7.5. South Korea

12.7.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

13. Latin America Marine Radar Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.1. Market Overview

13.2. Marine Radar Market: By Radar, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.3. Marine Radar Market: By Component, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.4. Marine Radar Market: By Range, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.5. Marine Radar Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.6. Marine Radar Market: By End Use, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.7. Country Analysis

13.7.1. Brazil

13.7.2. Mexico

13.7.3. Rest of Latin America

14. Middle East and Africa Marine Radar Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.1. Market Overview

14.2. Marine Radar Market: By Radar, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.3. Marine Radar Market: By Component, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.4. Marine Radar Market: By Range, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.5. Marine Radar Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.6. Marine Radar Market: By End Use, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.7. Regional Analysis

14.7.1. GCC

14.7.2. Africa

14.7.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

15. Company Profiles

15.1. Furuno Electric

Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives

15.2. Garmin

15.3. Hensoldt

15.4. JRC Nisshinbo

15.5. Kongsberg Gruppen

15.6. Navico

15.7. Raymarine

15.8. Raytheon RTX

15.9. Sperry Marine

15.10. Other Notable Players

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