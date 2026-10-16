Rankpage Launches Chatgpt Ads Management For Malaysian Brands Following Southeast Asia Rollout

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rankpage, a Malaysian AI and SEO agency has launched its ChatGPT Ads Management service to help businesses reach customers through conversational advertising.

The announcement follows OpenAI's expansion of self-service Ads Manager access to Southeast Asia, allowing eligible businesses in both markets to create and manage advertising campaigns within ChatGPT.

OpenAI's Ads Manager Beta allows advertisers to build campaigns around objectives, budgets and targeting, while ad groups can use "context hints" to describe the types of conversations in which an advertiser's products or services may be relevant.

Rankpage will provide end-to-end ChatGPT advertising support, including:



Campaign strategy

Conversation-intent research

Ad messaging

Campaign setup Measurement and ongoing optimisation



From Search Keywords to Conversation Intent

ChatGPT Ads service represents a different advertising environment from conventional search advertising.

Google Search Ads commonly begin with a search query or keyword. In ChatGPT, a potential customer may spend several messages identifying a problem, asking questions, comparing alternatives and refining their requirements before deciding what to do next.

This creates an opportunity for advertisers to think beyond individual search terms and consider the broader intent and decision-making journey behind a conversation.

The agency describes its approach as a conversation-to-conversion strategy, mapping the questions customers may ask as they move from identifying a problem to researching solutions, comparing providers and taking action.

For example, a Malaysian manufacturer may not immediately search for a specific industrial supplier. The conversation could begin with questions about materials, specifications, costs, compliance requirements and supplier selection before progressing towards a commercial enquiry.

"We believe ChatGPT Ads is part of the future of digital advertising, and other AI platforms are likely to explore similar models," said Riff Chen, Regional Manager of Rankpage.

"Conversational AI provides much deeper context around what someone is actually trying to achieve. For brands, the opportunity is to become relevant at the right stage of that decision-making process rather than focusing only on bidding for a keyword."

Combining Paid AI Advertising With Organic AI Visibility

Rankpage believes businesses should view ChatGPT advertising as one part of a wider AI search strategy.

The agency's AI search work examines how brands are discovered and understood so businesses can strengthen their presence within AI-generated search experiences.

This creates two distinct opportunities.

ChatGPT Ads provide paid visibility during relevant conversations, while AEO and GEO focus on strengthening a brand's organic discoverability and authority within AI-generated results.

Still, the agency stresses that paid advertising does not buy organic recommendations.

"Advertising does not purchase a ChatGPT citation or recommendation," Chen said. "Paid conversational advertising and organic AI visibility are separate, but they can complement one another as part of a wider search strategy."

OpenAI similarly states that advertisements are separate from ChatGPT's answers and do not influence the responses users receive.

A New Advertising Channel for Malaysia

Conversational advertising is expected to be relevant for industries where customers typically research before making a purchase or enquiry, including B2B services, professional services, SaaS, education, property, eCommerce and other high-consideration products and services.

For businesses operating across Southeast Asia, campaigns can also account for differences in customer questions, terminology, service expectations and purchasing behaviour between markets.

Rankpage's objective is therefore not simply to place advertisements inside ChatGPT.

"Ranking on Google remains important, but search behaviour is evolving," Chen added. "Brands have already seen the value of how customers search and make decisions through AI. Being part of a customer's answer is what makes you stand out, and we're here to make it happen."

About Rankpage

Rankpage is a Malaysian SEO and AI search marketing agency helping businesses improve their visibility across traditional search engines and emerging AI discovery platforms.

Founded in Kuala Lumpur, Rankpage has worked on more than 100 projects across multiple industries and has expanded its presence into Singapore and Hong Kong.

Its services include SEO, Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), AI search visibility (AIRM), Local SEO, content strategy, link building and website development.

Rankpage works with businesses seeking to improve their presence across Google Search, Google AI Overviews and conversational AI platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity.

Media Contact

Rankpage Sdn Bhd

Media contact: Riff Chen

Title: Regional Manager, Rankpage

Phone number: +60 10-233 3976

Email: ...

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