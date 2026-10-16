Kumar Sanu Gets Emotional Over Alka Yagnik's Ill Health, Says 'It Truly Saddens Me'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Veteran singer Kumar Sanu got emotional while expressing concern over the health of his longtime singing partner Alka Yagnik.

He hoped for her speedy recovery and return to the stage. Remembering their musical journey and the romantic songs they recorded together, Sanu paid tribute to the singer by recalling the beautiful memories they shared and expressing his wish to hear her magical voice again. He shared,“As many of you know, Alka ji is not keeping well, and that makes me very emotional. Some of the most romantic songs of my career have been with Alka ji, and her brilliance as a singer needs no introduction. I sincerely hope she recovers soon and returns to join us in front of all of you once again. Listening to this song brought back so many memories of our time together, especially the way we recorded it and the beautiful musical moments we shared.”

“It truly saddens me to know that she is unwell. Through this performance, I would like to pay tribute to her by singing a few lines of this song, with the hope that she gets well soon and we get to hear her magical voice again.”

The upcoming episode of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026' will celebrate the 69th birthday of Kumar Sanu with a special musical tribute.

Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik have sung over 500 duets together. During the performance, contestant Geetashree's rendition reminded Kumar Sanu of the songs they had recorded together and the memories they shared. He became emotional while remembering Alka. He also sang a few lines of the song as a tribute to his longtime singing partner, who is currently recovering from a rare condition that affects hearing.

Back in June, Alka Yagnik made headlines after receiving the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on June 23. The singer had revealed in a social media post, two years ago, that she was suffering from a rare hearing loss condition.

She had written,“To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack...This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares.”

“Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges,” added Alka.