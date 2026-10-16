Sting Op Row: Kumaraswamy Should Maintain Decorum While Speaking, Says Narendraswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 16 (IANS) Karnataka Agriculture Minister P.M. Narendraswamy on Friday hit back at Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over his remarks on the sting operation controversy that has triggered a political storm in the state, asking him to maintain his dignity and decorum while speaking.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the Raitha Dasara programme in Mysuru, Narendraswamy launched an attack on Kumaraswamy without directly mentioning his name.

“He has no work to do. There is no need to respond to everyone who unnecessarily raises issues for discussion. Union Ministers should maintain their dignity and decorum while speaking,” he said.

“This is a Dasara programme and an event for farmers. Discussions on issues that are not raised anywhere else in the world are taking place here. People are watching everything. First, discuss the problems faced by the people of the state,” he said.

Referring to the sting operation controversy, Narendraswamy said an investigation had begun and the truth would emerge once it was completed.

He said the government would not tolerate unnecessary criticism or insults directed at Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Minister also said a special exhibition had been organised as part of the farmers' programme to provide them with comprehensive information about new agricultural practices. He urged farmers to make full use of the exhibition.

It can be noted that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Thursday continued his attack on Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, questioning his handling of the alleged sting operation targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and alleging that the person behind the operation was enjoying political protection.

Kumaraswamy on Thursday staging a dharna outside the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office, demanding an investigation into the alleged sting operation and challenging the state government to begin the probe with him. He ended his dharna after securing an assurance from Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, but warned of another protest if the police failed to act within two days against those allegedly behind the sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.