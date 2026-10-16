Michael Douglas Recollects When Danny Devito Swallowed Narcotic Substance To Escape The Cops

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) Hollywood actor Michael Douglas has shared a funny incident when his friend Danny DeVito swallowed narcotics to get the pair out of trouble during a police stop.

The 82-year-old actor recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, and revealed he was driving to a concert with his longtime friend Danny, 81, when they were pulled over by traffic cops for making an illegal left-hand turn, and Michael claimed the actor got rid of their weed stash by eating it while he was talking to the officers at the side of the road.

Michael said, "We were going to the concert, I made a left turn and then all of a sudden. You can see the red lights are going and I go, 'Oh man'. And I get out of the car and I go back and I talk to the police officer. And it's ok, I made an illegal left hand turn. I said, 'OK'”.

He further mentioned,“I remember I get back into the car and Danny was with me and we had, a few joints. Danny was in the back seat. And I just looked at him, and said, 'Where's the grass?' And Danny smiled. All his mouth was entirely... green... he swallowed all of them. I mean just these crazy stories. We had a great time”.

Michael is currently busy promoting his new memoir, which hit shelves this week and has already caused a sensation with revelations including the confirmation of his romance with Kathleen Turner, his secret affair with Jeanne Tripplehorn and the admission he was dating five other women at the time his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones wanted to take their relationship to the next step.