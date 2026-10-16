MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Three of Atlantis Dubai's most celebrated dining destinations come together at Deck at Two for an exclusive culinary experience during the 2026 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Premium hospitality combines all-day dining and live entertainment with views across Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi, UAE, October, 2026: Ethara Live has announced a new culinary experience for the 2026 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Atlantis Dubai bringing Ling Ling, Estiatorio Milos and Nobu Dubai together at Deck at Two.

Located on Flag Hill, Deck at Two features an indoor lounge and elevated outdoor deck, giving guests space to dine and socialise while following the action on track. Through this partnership, guests will experience Atlantis Dubai restaurants' distinctive cuisines within one hospitality setting, overlooking Turn 2 and the downhill action through Turns 4 and 5.

Bringing together three distinctive culinary experiences, Ling Ling will set the tone with its bold Pan-Asian flavours and signature vibrant energy, offering a dynamic dining experience. Estiatorio Milos will showcase the finest Mediterranean cuisine, celebrating exceptional seafood, premium ingredients and a philosophy rooted in simplicity and authenticity. Completing the culinary line-up, the world-renowned Nobu Dubai will bring its signature cutting-edge Japanese style with Peruvian influences, delivering an exceptional dining experience at the F1 Season Finale.

Deck at Two four-day packages include Thursday circuit access and premium hospitality from Friday to Sunday, with all-day dining, premium beverages and live entertainment throughout the weekend. Package holders also receive general admission to all four Yasalam presented by etisalat After-Race Concerts at Etihad Live, and access to F1 driver stage appearances.

Tickets also include a complimentary day at a choice of Abu Dhabi attractions, alongside entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan.

Deck at Two packages start from AED 13,995 and offer guests a stylish setting to savour world-class dining as the season finale unfolds.

The 2026 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at Yas Marina Circuit from Thursday, 3 December to Sunday, 6 December. For further information and bookings, visit .

ABOUT THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX:

A standout fixture on the Formula 1 calendar since its inaugural race at Yas Marina Circuit in 2009, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the season finale of the F1 World Championship. The event is renowned for its twilight format, remaining the only day-night Grand Prix on the calendar.

Staged against the iconic backdrop of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi's tourism and entertainment destination, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix blends elite sport, music and culture at scale. The Yasalam presented by etisalat entertainment programme transforms race week into a multi-day festival of live music, with electrifying performances from international stars across a series of concerts and parties.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sets benchmarks for fan experience, live entertainment and hospitality, with the 2025 event drawing a record attendance of 339,000 and organisers, Ethara, receiving recognition as F1 Promoter of the Year for staging the best overall event of the season.

Offering unparalleled value and extending the fan experience far beyond the circuit, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket inclusions provide complimentary access to the emirate's premier attractions, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena and Qasr Al Watan.

This year's event will be the 18th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, taking place from Thursday, 3rd December to Sunday, 6th December. abudhabigp

ABOUT ETHARA LIVE:

Ethara Live is a leading international live event promoter and experiential agency, creating world-class sports, entertainment and cultural moments that bring people together.

From globally renowned sporting events, concerts, and cultural celebrations, to original entertainment concepts, brand experiences and commercial partnerships, Ethara Live develops, promotes and delivers moments that inspire audiences and create lasting memories by combining creative ambition with operational excellence,

Driven by a passion for unforgettable experiences, Ethara Live is setting new benchmarks for live events across the Middle East and beyond. For further information, visit:

ABOUT ATLANTIS DUBAI RESORTS:

Atlantis Dubai is home to two of the world's most iconic resorts, Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal, located on the crescent of Palm Jumeirah. Together, the two destinations redefine luxury hospitality, world-class dining and entertainment, offering an extraordinary collection of experiences unlike anywhere else in the world.

Opened in 2008, Atlantis, The Palm is the region's first entertainment resort destination, home to Aquaventure World, one of the world's largest waterparks, The Lost World Aquarium and an exceptional collection of award-winning restaurants. Opened in 2023, Atlantis The Royal is the world's most ultra-luxury experiential resort and was ranked No. 4 on The World's 50 Best Hotels list. The resort pushes the boundaries of imagination with its striking architecture, elegant accommodation, breathtaking sky pools and extraordinary culinary experiences.

Together, Atlantis Dubai stands as a global culinary destination, bringing together an unrivalled collection of celebrity chef restaurants, Michelin-starred dining experiences and signature entertainment venues, setting new standards in luxury, gastronomy and hospitality.