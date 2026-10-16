Digital DEWA Set To Showcase Advanced AI And Digital Infrastructure Solutions At WETEX 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October, 2026: Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), is participating in the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026) alongside its subsidiaries; Moro Hub, InfraX, and DigitalX. The company is showcasing a range of advanced solutions and technologies across fields including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and audiovisual solutions, underscoring its role in advancing digital transformation and promoting sustainability, efficiency and innovation. WETEX 2026, organized by DEWA, will take place from 20 to 22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event is held under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. Recognised as one of the world's leading specialised exhibitions of its kind and the largest in the region, WETEX provides a platform that brings together organisations, decision-makers, experts, and companies to showcase the latest solutions and innovations across the water, energy, technology and environmental sectors. As part of its participation, Moro Hub will showcase its AI Platform, hosted in the UAE's green data centre, which provides a secure and scalable environment for developing and deploying AI applications. It is showcasing Moro Hub Cloud Services, which provide government entities and organisations with advanced computing and storage environments hosted entirely within the UAE, supporting data sovereignty and regulatory compliance while offering flexible public, private and hybrid cloud deployment models. Moro Hub will also highlight its IPSP AI Video Analytics, which integrates with existing surveillance systems to support real-time monitoring, analysis and response, enhancing safety and operational efficiency. InfraX will present its IoT Solutions for smart cities and utilities, leveraging secure connectivity and advanced analytics to support real-time monitoring, intelligent automation, predictive maintenance, improved resource management and decision-making. These solutions enhance service reliability and operational efficiency while supporting the development of smarter and more sustainable cities. DigitalX is also showcasing its Audio-Visual Solutions, designed for smart buildings, government entities, educational institutions and enterprise environments. The solutions provide flexible and scalable systems that enhance communication and collaboration while improving operational efficiency. Digital DEWA's participation in WETEX 2026 facilitates engagement with government entities, business leaders, technology partners, and international delegations. It also provides an opportunity to demonstrate the value of its digital solutions in enhancing organisational efficiency, operational sustainability and future readiness, in alignment with the aspirations of the UAE and Dubai in digital transformation, AI, and the sustainable economy. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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