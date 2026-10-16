Acer And Ingram Micro Partner To Strengthen Commercial Technology Offering In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – October 2026: Acer, one of the world's leading technology companies, has announced a new commercial partnership with Ingram Micro in Saudi Arabia, bringing together the two companies' expertise to strengthen access to Acer's commercial technology portfolio and support its continued growth across the Kingdom. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The partnership combines Acer's broad portfolio of commercial technology solutions with Ingram Micro's expertise and presence in the Saudi market. Through the collaboration, the companies will work closely to strengthen engagement with commercial resellers and customers, increase access to Acer's products and solutions, and identify new business opportunities across the Kingdom.

The partnership comes as organizations across Saudi Arabia continue to invest in technology to support their growth and digital ambitions. By strengthening its local commercial ecosystem, Acer aims to work more closely with partners and resellers to address evolving business requirements and provide organizations with technology designed for the modern workplace.

The agreement was officially signed in Riyadh on 30 September 2026, bringing together senior representatives from Acer and Ingram Micro, alongside commercial resellers from across the Kingdom.

Commenting on the partnership, Michele Montecchio, General Manager, Acer ME, said:“Saudi Arabia is an important market for Acer and one where we see significant opportunity for our commercial business. This partnership is an important step in strengthening our presence in the Kingdom and bringing Acer's commercial portfolio closer to more businesses. By combining our technology expertise with Ingram Micro's knowledge of the local market, we can build on that opportunity and support the changing technology needs of organisations across Saudi Arabia.”

Mohammed Nazeer, KSA & Bahrain Sales Manager, Acer ME, added:“Strong local partnerships are fundamental to how we grow our commercial business. Working with Ingram Micro will allow us to engage more closely with resellers and customers across Saudi Arabia, strengthen access to our commercial products and create new opportunities in the market. We are looking forward to working together and building a partnership that delivers long-term value for our customers and channel partners.”

Osman Haitham – Business Unit Manager at Ingram Micro KSA, said:“We are pleased to partner with Acer and bring its commercial technology portfolio to more customers across Saudi Arabia. By combining Acer's global technology expertise with our understanding of the local market and reseller community, we see a strong opportunity to support businesses with technology that meets their requirements and to grow the commercial opportunities available to our partners.”

The partnership reinforces Acer's commitment to Saudi Arabia and its continued investment in building strong local relationships to support the Kingdom's commercial technology ecosystem. Working alongside Ingram Micro, Acer will continue to strengthen its engagement with resellers and customers while expanding the reach of its commercial portfolio across the market.