Geotechnical Innovation To Drive Future Of Saudi Arabia's Mega And Giga-Projects

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) IGIC 2026 rescheduled, with workshops on 8 November and the main conference on 9–10 November 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The 3rd Annual International Geotechnical Innovation Conference (IGIC 2026) will take place on 9th–10th November 2026 at Fairmont Riyadh, bringing together more than 700 delegates and leading geotechnical experts, project owners, contractors, consultants and technology providers to address the increasingly complex ground engineering requirements behind Saudi Arabia and MENA's ambitious infrastructure, mining and giga-project developments.

As Saudi Arabia delivers major urban, transport, tourism, mining and infrastructure programmes across highly varied ground conditions, geotechnical engineering is becoming increasingly critical to safe, resilient and timely project delivery. Projects across the region must contend with hard and fractured rock, karst formations, sabkha and weak soils, groundwater pressures, geohazards and extreme climatic conditions.

IGIC 2026 is expected to attract 700-plus delegates, more than 45 speakers, 60-plus sponsors and over 15 institutional partners from more than 40 countries, with over 25 sessions focused on the technical and execution challenges shaping the future of ground engineering.

“With Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East witnessing unprecedented investment in giga-projects, urban development and resilient infrastructure, innovation in areas such as ground improvement, automation, AI and sustainable geotechnics is more important than ever. Through continued collaboration and knowledge sharing, we can reduce project risks, strengthen industry best practices and help build safer, smarter and more sustainable foundations for the region's future,” said Dr. Marwan Alzaylaie, Senior Manager, Geotechnical Engineering at Dubai Development Authority, UAE.

The conference will focus strongly on practical project delivery, examining how improved ground information, buildable design, specialist construction methods, verification and timely engineering decisions can reduce uncertainty while improving safety, schedule certainty and long-term asset performance.

Discussions will span the geotechnical requirements of skyscrapers and megacities, bridges and highways, road and rail infrastructure, deep excavations, tunnels, subways and underground utility networks. Key themes will include ground improvement at scale, tunnelling and trenchless technologies, rock mechanics, mining-related ground risk, groundwater management and proactive geohazard mitigation.

With Saudi Arabia continuing to develop its mining sector, sessions will examine tailings dam design and monitoring, slope stability for open pits and highwalls, underground excavation, seismicity, groundwater and extreme weather risks. Advanced subsurface mapping, rock mass characterisation and digital monitoring will also feature prominently.

Technology will be another major focus, with IGIC 2026 exploring the growing application of artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital twins in geotechnical engineering. Sessions will examine AI-enabled interpretation of site investigation and monitoring data, predictive modelling of ground behaviour and AI-based early-warning systems. LiDAR, InSAR, drones and remote sensing will also be explored for detecting ground movement and managing geohazards.

The keynote programme includes internationally recognised specialists Dr. Sebastien Burlon, Geotechnical Manager at Cerema; Prof. Pedro Simao Pinto, University of Coimbra; Dr. Alejo O. Sfriso, SRK Consulting; Prof. Ki-Bok Min, Seoul National University and Vice President for Asia, ISRM; and Prof. Hesham El Naggar, Distinguished University Professor and Director of the Thompson Centre for Engineering Leadership & Innovation at Western University.

Beyond technical innovation, the conference will address forensic geotechnical engineering and contractual risk management, including ground-model uncertainty, risk allocation, root-cause analysis and dispute avoidance.

Fugro joins IGIC 2026 as Official Geotechnical Partner, alongside an international line-up of sponsors and specialist solution providers showcasing technologies, machinery and expertise supporting the next generation of ground engineering.

As Saudi Arabia and the wider region push the boundaries of infrastructure development, IGIC 2026 will highlight how innovation below ground can help enable the ambitious cities, transport networks and mega-projects taking shape above it.