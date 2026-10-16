Schneider Electric Wins 10 Awards At Gulf Sustainability Awards 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" title="GSA Awards Image 1" src="#" alt="GSA Awards Image 1" width="620" data-bit="iit" />Dubai, UAE, October, 2026 – Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has been recognized for its sustainability leadership at the Gulf Sustainability Awards, with five Gold awards for Best Place to Work, Best Use of Renewable Energy, Green Building, Best Environmental Sustainability and Best Net-Zero; four Silver awards for Best Community Development, Best Innovation in Sustainable Technologies, Best Risk Management and Best Learning and Development; and Bronze for Best Data Governance. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The awards were presented at a ceremony at Palazzo Versace Dubai on October 1, to acknowledge organizations that are delivering measurable environmental, social, and governance impact across the Middle East. Finalists earlier presented their initiatives to an expert judging panel in July. The results validate Schneider Electric's integrated performance efficiency across operations, environmental impact, governance, innovation, and talent.

Schneider Electric's Dubai headquarters, The NEST, achieved carbon neutrality within three months of its launch, reduced energy use by 37% in comparison to its previous UAE office, and earned the prestigious LEED ID+C Platinum, WELL Equity, and SmartScore Platinum certifications. The NEST's performance directly supports the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy, reinforcing the emirate's ambition to become a global hub. Globally, Schneider Electric's solutions have helped customers avoid more than 800 million tons of CO2 emissions, while its programs have trained over one million people in energy management, electrification, and sustainability. Recognizing Schneider Electric's record of advancing efficiency and decarbonization with customers and partners, TIME and Statista have named Schneider Electric the World's Most Sustainable Company for three consecutive years.

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.