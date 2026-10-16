Wellfit Opens First Abu Dhabi Flagship Fitness Centre At Reem Mall

New 50,000 sqft mega-club marks Wellfit's entry into the Abu Dhabi market and sixth flagship location in the UAE HYROX-affiliated centre features more than 120 cardio and strength machines alongside dedicated performance, recovery and wellness facilities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:October 2026 – Wellfit, part of Formative, the UAE's largest fitness collective, has opened its first location in Abu Dhabi, a new 50,000 sqft flagship fitness centre at Reem Mall on Reem Island. Approximately the size of a football field, the new mega-club significantly expands Wellfit's presence in the UAE and brings the brand's integrated approach to fitness and recovery to the capital for the first time. Designed to provide a comprehensive fitness and wellness experience for members of all ages and abilities, Wellfit Reem Mall combines extensive strength and cardio facilities with dedicated HYROX and performance training areas, group exercise, cycling studios, martial arts facilities, children's programming and a full suite of recovery and wellness amenities. The HYROX-affiliated centre provides certified coaches, dedicated programming and specialist equipment designed for both members preparing to compete in HYROX events and those looking to incorporate performance-based training into their fitness routines. The club's extensive strength and cardio offering include 72 cardio machines, 50 strength machines, more than 15 glute and hip machines, 11 dumbbell racks, 6 cable and multi-stations and 12 Olympic lifting platforms. The facility has been designed to provide members with a broad range of training options, from strength and conditioning to functional and endurance-focused workouts. David Prosser, CEO of Formative, said:“The opening of Wellfit Reem Mall represents an important milestone for us as we bring the Wellfit experience to Abu Dhabi for the first time. At 50,000 sqft, this is a significant new facility that has been designed to offer everything our members need in one location. “Abu Dhabi has a strong and growing community focused on health and active living and Reem Mall provides an ideal setting for our first club in the capital. We look forward to welcoming members of all ages and abilities and becoming an important part of the local community.” Wellfit Reem Mall also features a main group exercise studio, a dedicated cycling studio with 22 bikes, a kids' studio and a dedicated MMA area. A wide-ranging schedule of adult and junior classes will provide options for members at different stages of their fitness journeys, including Wellfit's Junior Martial Arts programme. Recovery forms a central part of the new club's offering, with separate wellness facilities for men and women featuring five cold plunges, two saunas and two experiential showers. Members also have access to a dedicated Hyperice recovery zone and vanity stations, enabling recovery to be incorporated seamlessly into their training experience. The membership experience is complemented by Hungry Wolves, Wellfit's award-winning healthy eating restaurant. Located at Reem Mall on Reem Island, the new Wellfit flagship benefits from easy access from communities across Abu Dhabi, with free parking available for members and visitors. Since launching its first location in 2021, Wellfit has established itself as one of the UAE's leading fitness providers. Wellfit Reem Mall is the brand's sixth flagship location in the country, joining its existing network in Jumeirah Village Circle, Meydan, Dubai Marina and Mirdif's Sport Society in Dubai, as well as Aljada in Sharjah. Wellfit is part of Formative, the UAE's largest and most advanced fitness collective, which was launched by Arada in November 2025. In addition to Wellfit, Formative integrates FitnGlam, The Platform Studios and FITCODE within a single purpose-driven platform. Together, these brands serve approximately 40,000 members across more than 20 high-performing clubs, with a collective goal of reaching 100,000 members across 40 locations by 2027. About Arada:One of the world's fastest-growing master developers, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.The master developer has operations in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Australia and Syria.Arada's vertically integrated scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness, industry, hospitality, investment and asset management.Arada has a project pipeline valued at $46 billion and a portfolio of more than 70,000 homes worldwide. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Join the waiting list. Earn About Wellfit:Established in 2021, Wellfit is a leading fitness operator with five flagship fitness centres across the UAE, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Marina, Meydan and Mirdif in Dubai, and Madar at Aljada in Sharjah, with a new flagship facility recently opened at Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi. Wellfit prides itself on its member-centric model which aspires to enable active living in the communities it serves. It does so by providing access to highly functional fitness centers offering flexible memberships that include access to group classes designed for every age at any stage. All fitness centers operated by Wellfit are equipped with market-leading fitness technologies that aim to provide advanced activity tracking and performance assessment system.