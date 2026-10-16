Wellfit Opens First Abu Dhabi Flagship Fitness Centre At Reem Mall
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
One of the world's fastest-growing master developers, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.
The master developer has operations in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Australia and Syria.
Arada's vertically integrated scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness, industry, hospitality, investment and asset management.
Arada has a project pipeline valued at $46 billion and a portfolio of more than 70,000 homes worldwide. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Established in 2021, Wellfit is a leading fitness operator with five flagship fitness centres across the UAE, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Marina, Meydan and Mirdif in Dubai, and Madar at Aljada in Sharjah, with a new flagship facility recently opened at Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi. Wellfit prides itself on its member-centric model which aspires to enable active living in the communities it serves. It does so by providing access to highly functional fitness centers offering flexible memberships that include access to group classes designed for every age at any stage. All fitness centers operated by Wellfit are equipped with market-leading fitness technologies that aim to provide advanced activity tracking and performance assessment system.
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New 50,000 sqft mega-club marks Wellfit's entry into the Abu Dhabi market and sixth flagship location in the UAE
HYROX-affiliated centre features more than 120 cardio and strength machines alongside dedicated performance, recovery and wellness facilities
One of the world's fastest-growing master developers, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.
The master developer has operations in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Australia and Syria.
Arada's vertically integrated scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness, industry, hospitality, investment and asset management.
Arada has a project pipeline valued at $46 billion and a portfolio of more than 70,000 homes worldwide. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Established in 2021, Wellfit is a leading fitness operator with five flagship fitness centres across the UAE, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Marina, Meydan and Mirdif in Dubai, and Madar at Aljada in Sharjah, with a new flagship facility recently opened at Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi. Wellfit prides itself on its member-centric model which aspires to enable active living in the communities it serves. It does so by providing access to highly functional fitness centers offering flexible memberships that include access to group classes designed for every age at any stage. All fitness centers operated by Wellfit are equipped with market-leading fitness technologies that aim to provide advanced activity tracking and performance assessment system.
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