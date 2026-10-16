Press Release: Fastercapital Adds Just Energy Holdings To Equitypilot To Tackle Municipal Waste And Grid Shortfall

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has accepted Just Energy Holdings into its EquityPilot program to support early-stage execution for the Onderstepoort Integrated WtE + Solar PV & BESS project, a... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Onderstepoort, South Africa & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital has accepted Just Energy Holdings into its EquityPilot program to support early-stage execution for the Onderstepoort Integrated WtE + Solar PV & BESS project, a large-scale proposal that combines waste-to-energy baseload, utility solar, and battery storage for the Gauteng grid.

FasterCapital, through EquityPilot, will focus on execution milestones during the first 30–60 days, prioritizing pre-feasibility and feasibility bridging work such as readiness for FEED, environmental permitting, and grid connection support while helping structure introductions to development equity partners.

South Africa faces a persistent electricity supply gap, aging thermal capacity, and increasing municipal landfill volumes. Projects that convert municipal solid waste into dispatchable power while integrating utility-scale solar and battery storage aim to address both system reliability and municipal waste management challenges in the region.

What the Startup Delivers?

Just Energy Holdings proposes an integrated, bankable energy project at Onderstepoort that combines a USC-CFB waste-to-energy plant, utility-scale solar PV on rehabilitated landfill, and modular lithium-ion battery energy storage. The concept is designed to provide dispatchable capacity to the Gauteng grid, reduce landfill volumes, and offer ancillary services through a single step-up station to 400 kV.

Why Now?

Policy and market pressures including grid reliability needs and the push to reduce landfill methane create a window for projects that offer both baseload and flexible renewable capacity. Early-stage work addressing FEED, environmental approvals, and Eskom connection feasibility is time-sensitive for achieving bankable status.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Execution-focused milestone planning and development support – Introductions to development equity partners and investor-adjacent advisors

– Guidance on structuring pre-construction financing and procurement approaches – Assistance preparing technical, regulatory, and connection-related deliverables

– Access to FasterCapital's mentor network and commercial advisory resources

First 30–60 Days

The initial plan centers on advancing pre-feasibility to feasibility: completing scope definition and FEED readiness activities, initiating or refining the EIA pathway, submitting an Eskom connection feasibility / GDS request, and preparing investor-facing materials and PPA/wheeling frameworks. FasterCapital will coordinate introductions and help prioritize near-term deliverables.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Just Energy Holdings (Pty) Ltd through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

Over the following 90 days, the focus will shift toward completing FEED scoping, progressing environmental permitting, clarifying grid connection options with Eskom, and initiating conversations with lead equity and debt providers to structure a pre-construction funding tranche.

About Just Energy Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Just Energy Holdings, Founded by Dumisani Thwala, is developing the Onderstepoort Integrated WtE + Solar PV & BESS project, an integrated energy proposal that aims to divert municipal solid waste from landfill and deliver dispatchable power to Gauteng. The project concept groups USC-CFB waste-to-energy capacity with utility PV and BESS to address waste, emissions, and grid balancing challenges.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.