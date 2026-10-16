Press Release: Chiron Stud Plans Premium Thoroughbred Facility Near Brisbane With Equitypilot Support

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital, through its EquityPilot program, announced today that it will work with Chiron Stud, a premium thoroughbred breeding, spelling, and agistment project led by Shane... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Brisbane, Australia & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital, through its EquityPilot program, announced today that it will work with Chiron Stud, a premium thoroughbred breeding, spelling, and agistment project led by Shane Owens and based near Brisbane. The collaboration aims to support the development of a modern, scalable equine services platform designed to meet growing demand from established industry participants.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot with Chiron Stud to focus the first 30–60 days on refining execution milestones, site and construction planning, and investor readiness.

Queensland's thoroughbred sector is expanding, with a notable shortage of large-scale, professionally managed breeding and spelling facilities close to key racing hubs. Chiron Stud proposes to address this regional gap by offering vertically integrated services that combine breeding, premium agistment, transport coordination, and feed management under a single operational model.

What the Startup Delivers?

Chiron Stud is designed as a vertically integrated equine services platform. Initial operations will begin with spelling and agistment capacity for around 20 horses, with a phased scale-up to larger capacity over time. The model emphasizes professional facility management and integrated support services to improve retention and operational stability for clients across the racing and breeding ecosystem.

Why Now?

Industry participants have signaled demand for modern facilities that reduce logistical complexity and improve animal care standards. Client confirmation letters and preliminary development planning indicate a timely opportunity to execute a professionally managed project near Brisbane, where supply constraints are most acute.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Execution-focused milestone planning and program oversight through EquityPilot – Guidance on fundraising readiness and investor presentation refinement – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and advisors – Operational and governance advice tailored to agricultural and equine projects – Access to FasterCapital's mentor and advisor network

First 30–60 Days

The initial work plan will prioritize finalizing site acquisition and planning documents, validating construction and utilities requirements, refining the business model for phased growth, and preparing investor materials. FasterCapital's support will focus on execution milestones and preparing Chiron Stud for market and investor conversations without implying fundraising guarantees.

Quotes

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said:“We're excited to support Chiron Stud through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.”

Next 90 Days

Near-term milestones include completing due diligence on the site, advancing development approvals and site plans, firming initial client agreements, and preparing a fundraising readiness package to present to potential investors and advisors.

About Chiron Stud

Chiron Stud is a thoroughbred breeding, spelling, and agistment venture led by Shane Owens and operated by Owens Financial Holdings Pty Ltd. The project is positioned to provide premium equine services near Brisbane, focusing on integrated offerings to improve operational efficiency and client retention. The company has completed preliminary development planning and received client confirmation letters supporting initial demand.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into execution through structured milestones, hands-on support, and guidance that improves fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, validate priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders.