CRWV, IREN, NBIS Fall Premarket: Analyst Sees Neocloud Operators' Debt Costs Rising



Morningstar cut its price targets on CoreWeave and IREN, citing risks and pressure from hyperscalers raising debt for their own expansion.

Nebius is comparatively less leveraged than CoreWeave and IREN, Morningstar said. Retail sentiment for CRWV, NBIS and IREN improved on Friday.

CoreWeave (CRWV) shares fell more than 3% in premarket trading on Friday, leading declines among neocloud stocks as fresh concerns about the company's debt burden and the sustainability of neocloud businesses weighed on sentiment. IREN Ltd. (IREN) shares fell 0.2%, while Nebius (NBIS) declined 0.8%.

The selloff comes amid concerns about CoreWeave's aggressive borrowing to fund its AI data center expansion, rising capital requirements, and its ability to service debt if demand or financing conditions deteriorate.

CRWV plunged 15.5% on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that the company's unsecured debt due in 2032 fell below 80 cents on the dollar, a level widely seen as the threshold for financial strain.

Neoclouds Face Higher Borrowing Costs

“With total cloud infrastructure investment creeping to over $1.3 trillion in 2027, we foresee a scenario where neoclouds are forced to borrow at higher costs, which can strain the balance sheets of companies with aggressive financing approaches,” the research firm said in a report.

Morningstar noted that while interest rates on CoreWeave's delayed-draw term loans have improved, the company is not guaranteed to secure additional investment-grade financing as it expands.

The firm also flagged competition from hyperscalers, which have stronger credit profiles, potentially making it harder for neocloud operators to access capital on favorable terms.

Nebius Has Stronger Balance Sheet

Morningstar said Nebius has a stronger balance sheet than its peers despite facing similar business risks, with minimal net debt.

The company has used its high stock valuation to raise capital through equity offerings and convertible securities, limiting its reliance on debt.

Morningstar lowered its price target on CRWV to $108 from $115, and on IREN to $37 from $43. It also reduced its target on ORCL to $195 from $220, while maintaining its $150 estimate for Nebius.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CRWV rose to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish,' as some traders and analysts said the dip provides an opportunity to buy or add to a position.

Sentiment for IREN also moved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish,' while sentiment for NBIS rose to 'bullish' from 'neutral.'

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