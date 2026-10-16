AA Stock Rises Overnight: Alcoa CEO Bets On Massena East For Cash Pump As Alumina Market Tightens



Alcoa expects up to $315 million from selling part of its Massena East site.

The sale marks Alcoa's first step toward its $1 billion asset monetization goal by 2030. Alcoa reported $3.7 billion in Q3 revenue and earnings of $1.82 per share, beating analyst estimates.

Alcoa (AA) shares climbed overnight as CEO William Oplinger's $315 million Massena East sale plan put asset sales in focus. The deal kicks off a push to unlock up to $1 billion by 2030, while tightening alumina supplies outside China could provide another tailwind.

Alcoa stock traded over 1% higher overnight, ahead of Friday. However, the stock is down 4% so far this week.

Data Center Development Could Unlock Additional Cash For Alcoa

Alcoa is moving ahead with plans to unlock value from its assets, starting with a proposed sale of part of its Massena East site in New York that could bring in as much as $315 million.

“We expect to receive the first $50 million to $65 million at closing, which is anticipated within 6 months, subject to customary permitting, regulatory approvals, key development and closing conditions,” said Oplinger during the third-quarter (Q3) earnings call.

The remaining proceeds are expected before the end of 2030, although the agreement allows up to seven years for commissioning. Oplinger described the agreement as the first step toward Alcoa's goal of generating $500 million to $1 billion through asset sales and other monetization efforts by 2030. The arrangement could also provide additional payments as the data center develops and expands in the coming years.

“It gives us some cash upfront, but it will give us cash further over the next 5 years as that data center first gets built and then gets increased in size. So it gives us a lot of upside.”

Alumina Market Strengthens Outside China

Oplinger said alumina supplies became tighter outside China during the quarter, pushing prices to about $370 per metric ton. Alcoa expects supplies to tighten further in late 2026 and 2027 as production cuts, project delays and uncertainty over Indonesia's new supply limit availability.

China's conditions are different, as new refineries have helped ramp up production and stockpiles, leaving the country with adequate supplies.“For Alcoa, strengthening alumina market conditions and improved operational execution create meaningful upside.”

He added that aluminum prices have fallen from recent highs, but low stockpiles continue to support prices. Global supplies cover only about 42 days of demand, leaving the market vulnerable to supply disruptions or a sudden rise in demand.

In Q3, the company reported $3.7 billion in revenue, matching Street estimates, according to Fiscal data, while earnings of $1.82 per share surpassed analysts' consensus of $1.51.

AA Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral'.

AA stock has declined nearly 24% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.