Church Of Scientology Nashville Hosts Local Pastors For“Coffee And Conversation” On Mental Health And Community Support

Interfaith gathering, sponsored by the Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Tennessee, marks World Mental Health Day with a focus on practical, community-based approaches to well-being

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Nashville, Tennessee, Oct 16, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - On Wednesday, October 14, the Church of Scientology Nashville welcomed pastors and faith leaders from across the area for a“Coffee and Conversation” held in observance of World Mental Health Day. The gathering, sponsored by the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) of Tennessee, brought together leaders from a range of congregations to discuss a shared question: how can faith communities help the greatest number of people in their community who are struggling?







Over coffee, participants talked candidly about what they see in their own congregations: people of many different faiths facing stress, isolation, grief and emotional strain, often without enough support. A common theme emerged: people do better when their neighbors, congregations and community leaders work together.

The day also highlighted practical, everyday approaches that support mental and emotional well-being, including regular walks and time outdoors, good nutrition, attention to gut health, adequate rest, and strong, caring community connections. Attendees discussed how congregations can encourage these habits through walking groups, shared meals, check-in programs and simply making sure no one is left to struggle alone.

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a nonprofit mental health watchdog dedicated to investigating and exposing abuses within the mental health industry and advocating for people who have been harmed. CCHR works to ensure individuals are informed of their rights and of the full range of options available to them.

Faith leaders interested in future conversations or community events are invited to contact Julie Brinker, Director of Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville. For more information about CCHR or for help to advocate for someone within the mental health industry, contact cchrtennessee.