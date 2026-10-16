Solar Energy Storage Market Size, Share, Trends, Regional Analysis, And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 17.5% CAGR Unlocks Solar-Plus-Storage And Grid Resilience Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Solar Energy Storage Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The solar energy storage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033. Increasing solar power adoption, demand for backup power, grid stability requirements, supportive clean energy policies, and declining battery costs are strengthening the global outlook. Rising electricity prices and the pursuit of energy independence are also accelerating investment in solar-plus-storage systems across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications.
Market Drivers and Restraints
Rapid expansion of rooftop solar installations, utility-scale solar projects, microgrids, and rural electrification programs is a major market driver. Grid balancing, peak load management, energy security, and resilience requirements are further supporting deployment. However, high upfront installation costs remain a key restraint. Battery replacement expenses, safety concerns, recycling challenges, and supply chain dependence on critical battery materials may also limit adoption in some markets.
Solar Energy Storage Market Trends
Lithium-ion batteries account for the largest market share due to their high energy density, longer cycle life, fast charging capability, compact size, and declining costs. Lead acid batteries remain relevant in cost-sensitive installations and backup power applications. Other important trends include smart energy management systems, hybrid inverters, virtual power plant integration, advanced battery chemistries, and software-based energy monitoring. Investment is also increasing in grid-scale battery storage, residential solar batteries, commercial energy storage systems, battery manufacturing capacity, and enhanced safety technologies.
Market Segmentation
By composition, the market is divided into Lead acid and Lithium-ion. Lithium-ion leads adoption across residential and utility-scale storage, while Lead acid continues to serve selected backup power and budget-sensitive requirements.
By installation, the market includes On-grid and Off-grid systems. On-grid installations hold a significant share, supported by rooftop solar growth, net metering, grid balancing, and peak load management. Off-grid deployment is expanding across remote communities, telecom towers, islands, rural electrification projects, and microgrids.
The report also analyzes capacity categories from? 50 kW through > 10,000 kW. Application segments comprise Residential, Commercial & industrial, and Utility, providing insight into demand patterns and investment opportunities across system sizes and end-user markets.
Regional Market Outlook
Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the solar energy storage market, led by strong solar deployment and battery investment in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. North America benefits from residential battery adoption, utility-scale solar development, and grid resilience initiatives. Growth in the UK and European Union is supported by energy security objectives, rooftop solar installations, and clean energy policies.
Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are emerging markets, with opportunities linked to solar parks, Off-grid demand, microgrid development, and rural electrification. The geographic assessment covers North America, the UK and European Union, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa for 2023 - 2033, with market estimates presented in US$ Million.
Competitive Landscape
The market remains highly competitive as participants invest in advanced battery systems, energy management software, residential solar-plus-storage products, and grid-scale projects. Key companies include ABB, Adara Power, Aquion Energy, BAE Batteries, BMW Group, BYD Company, Contemporary Amperex Technology, ENERSYS, Enphase Energy, ESS, FIAMM Energy Technology, Fluence, Honeywell International, Huawei, Innova Renewables, Leclanche SA, LG Electronics, Maxwell Technologies, NextEra Energy, Primus Power, Saft, SAMSUNG, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, Sol Systems, Tesla, Toshiba Corporation, and V-land International.
Historical and Forecast Analysis
The report evaluates each segment from 2023 to 2033, using 2024 as the base year and 2025 to 2033 as the forecast period. It provides quantitative estimates for regional micro markets alongside analysis of market trends, competitive intelligence, investment opportunities, technological developments, emerging strategies, case studies, and strategic recommendations. It also assesses micro and macro environmental factors influencing the solar energy storage market and their expected impact during the forecast period.
Research Methodology
The research was completed through secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review. Market estimates incorporate manufacturer research and development budgets, government spending, company revenues, end-user volumes, pricing, consumption, geographical revenue, and relevant economic and industry factors. Proprietary forecasting software was used to assess qualitative and quantitative inputs.
Growth rates and CAGR estimates were validated through intensive primary and secondary research. Data triangulation, combined with top-down and bottom-up approaches, supports the consistency and accuracy of market projections across compositions, capacities, installations, applications, and regions.
Key Insights Provided by the Report
- Solar energy storage market forecasts and projections through 2033 Key growth drivers, restraints, emerging trends, and technology developments Fastest-growing segments and leading market share categories Regional investment opportunities and high-potential markets Adoption trends in low and middle-income economies Competitive strategies used by leading solar energy storage companies Market dynamics across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.1.1. Purpose of the Report
1.1.2. Target Audience
1.1.3. Key Offerings
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research
1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research
1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review
1.3.4. Assumptions
1.3.5. Approach Adopted
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Solar Energy Storage Market
2.2. Global Solar Energy Storage Market, By Composition, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.3. Global Solar Energy Storage Market, By Capacity, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.4. Global Solar Energy Storage Market, By Installation, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.5. Global Solar Energy Storage Market, By Application, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.6. Global Solar Energy Storage Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)
2.7. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025
3. Solar Energy Storage Market: Competitive Analysis
3.1. Market Positioning of Key Solar Energy Storage Market Vendors
3.2. Strategies Adopted by Solar Energy Storage Market Vendors
4. Solar Energy Storage Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Global Solar Energy Storage Market Value, 2024 - 2034, (US$ Million)
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Market Drivers
4.3.2. Market Restraints
4.3.3. Key Challenges
4.3.4. Key Opportunities
4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.5. Porter's Five Force Model
4.5.1. Supplier Power
4.5.2. Buyer Power
4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes
4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants
4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.6. PESTEL Analysis
4.6.1. Political Landscape
4.6.2. Economic Landscape
4.6.3. Social Landscape
4.6.4. Technology Landscape
4.6.5. Environmental Landscape
4.6.6. Legal Landscape
5. Solar Energy Storage Market: By Composition, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.3.1. Lead acid
5.3.2. Lithium-ion
6. Solar Energy Storage Market: By Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.3.1.? 50 kW
6.3.2. 51 to 250 kW
6.3.3. 251 to 500 kW
6.3.4. 501 to 1,000 kW
6.3.5. 1,001 to 2,500 kW
6.3.6. 2,501 to 5,000 kW
6.3.7. 5,001 to 10,000 kW
6.3.8. > 10,000 kW
7. Solar Energy Storage Market: By Installation, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.3.1. On-grid
7.3.2. Off-grid
8. Solar Energy Storage Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.3.1. Residential
8.3.2. Commercial & industrial
8.3.3. Utility
9. North America Solar Energy Storage Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Analysis: By Composition, Capacity, Installation, and Application
9.3. Country Analysis
9.3.1. U.S.
9.3.2. Canada
9.3.3. Rest of North America
10. UK and European Union Solar Energy Storage Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Analysis: By Composition, Capacity, Installation, and Application
10.3. Country Analysis
10.3.1. UK
10.3.2. Germany
10.3.3. Spain
10.3.4. Italy
10.3.5. France
10.3.6. Rest of Europe
11. Asia Pacific Solar Energy Storage Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Analysis: By Composition, Capacity, Installation, and Application
11.3. Country Analysis
11.3.1. China
11.3.2. Japan
11.3.3. India
11.3.4. Australia
11.3.5. South Korea
11.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
12. Latin America Solar Energy Storage Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
12.1. Market Overview
12.2. Market Analysis: By Composition, Capacity, Installation, and Application
12.3. Country Analysis
12.3.1. Brazil
12.3.2. Mexico
12.3.3. Rest of Latin America
13. Middle East and Africa Solar Energy Storage Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)
13.1. Market Overview
13.2. Market Analysis: By Composition, Capacity, Installation, and Application
13.3. Regional Analysis
13.3.1. GCC
13.3.2. Africa
13.3.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa
14. Company Profiles
14.1. ABB
Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives
14.2. Adara Power
14.3. Aquion Energy
14.4. BAE Batteries
14.5. BMW Group
14.6. BYD Company
14.7. Contemporary Amperex Technology
14.8. ENERSYS
14.9. Enphase Energy
14.10. ESS
14.11. FIAMM Energy Technology
14.12. Fluence
14.13. Honeywell International
14.14. Huawei
14.15. Innova Renewables
14.16. LG Electronics
14.17. Maxwell Technologies
14.18. NextEra Energy
14.19. Primus Power
14.20. Saft
14.21. SAMSUNG
14.22. Schneider Electric
14.23. Siemens Energy
14.24. Sol Systems
14.25. Tesla
14.26. Toshiba Corporation
14.27. V-land International
14.28. Other Notable Players
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