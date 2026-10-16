Global Aerospace & Defense Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 6% CAGR Driven By Defense Modernization, AI, And Space Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aerospace & Defense Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added tooffering.

The global aerospace & defense market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising defense modernization spending, higher commercial aircraft production, expanding space exploration initiatives, geopolitical tensions, and sustained investment in advanced military technologies. Demand for next-generation aircraft, autonomous defense systems, satellite networks, missile platforms, cybersecurity solutions, and space-based communications is strengthening the global market outlook.

Key Aerospace & Defense Market Drivers

Governments across developed and emerging economies are increasing defense budgets to strengthen military readiness and respond to evolving security threats. Procurement programs covering fighter aircraft, missile defense systems, naval platforms, surveillance technologies, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and integrated command-and-control systems are creating significant opportunities for aerospace and defense companies.

Commercial aviation is also contributing to market growth as passenger traffic recovers and airlines invest in fleet expansion, aircraft replacement, and fuel-efficient models. At the same time, space agencies and private companies are increasing spending on satellite deployment, launch vehicles, spacecraft, ground infrastructure, and deep-space missions. The commercialization of space and expansion of satellite constellations are expected to remain important long-term growth catalysts.

Market Challenges

High research, development, testing, certification, and manufacturing costs remain major barriers to market entry and expansion. Aerospace and defense projects frequently involve long development cycles, complex regulatory requirements, and strict performance standards. Supply chain disruption, skilled workforce shortages, geopolitical trade restrictions, and constrained public budgets can also affect production schedules, procurement activity, and profitability.

Technology and Industry Trends

Artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, advanced materials, additive manufacturing, and digital engineering are reshaping aerospace and defense operations. Defense organizations are deploying autonomous naval platforms, AI-powered surveillance systems, unmanned aircraft, and advanced cybersecurity technologies to improve operational effectiveness. Manufacturers are also adopting digital manufacturing and predictive maintenance capabilities to increase production efficiency and platform availability.

Within commercial aerospace, priorities include sustainable aviation technologies, lightweight materials, fuel-efficient aircraft, and digital maintenance solutions. Defense investment is increasingly focused on hypersonic technologies, missile defense, next-generation combat aircraft, secure communications, and space-based intelligence systems. Public-private partnerships and international defense collaborations are accelerating innovation across these areas.

Market Segmentation

By platform type, the aerospace & defense market covers commercial aircraft, military aircraft, space systems, ground defense systems, naval systems, missiles & munitions, aerospace components & parts, and other platforms. Military aircraft hold a significant share due to sustained investment in fighter jets, transport aircraft, helicopters, reconnaissance platforms, and military UAVs. Commercial aircraft remain a substantial segment, supported by fleet modernization and growing air travel demand.

Space systems are expected to record strong growth as governments and commercial operators expand investments in satellites, launch vehicles & spacecraft, and ground systems & infrastructure. Other critical market categories include naval modernization, ground-based defense, advanced munitions, and aerospace component manufacturing.

By application, the market includes commercial aviation, military & defense operations, space exploration & satellites, homeland security & border protection, and maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO). Military & defense operations represent a major share, while space exploration & satellites are positioned for significant expansion. The MRO segment is also expected to grow steadily as global commercial and military aircraft fleets increase.

Regional Aerospace & Defense Market Insights

North America remains a leading market due to substantial defense budgets, established aerospace manufacturing capabilities, major military modernization programs, and strong space exploration investment. The United States accounts for a significant proportion of regional demand through defense procurement, commercial aircraft production, satellite programs, and research and development.

Europe maintains a strong position through collaborative defense programs, advanced aerospace technologies, and higher expenditure among NATO members. Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding defense budgets, regional security concerns, commercial aviation demand, and indigenous manufacturing programs in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are increasing investment in aviation infrastructure, border protection, military modernization, surveillance, and homeland security. These regions offer emerging opportunities for aircraft manufacturers, defense contractors, technology suppliers, and maintenance service providers.

Competitive Landscape

The global aerospace & defense market is highly competitive. Leading participants prioritize technological innovation, strategic partnerships, government contracts, international expansion, and portfolio development. Major companies identified in the report include Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, RTX Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems plc, L3Harris Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A., and Thales Group.

Competitive strength depends on research and development capabilities, manufacturing scale, regulatory expertise, long-term government relationships, and participation in international defense programs. Mergers, acquisitions, and collaborative projects are also helping companies enhance technical capabilities and gain access to emerging markets.

Historical and Forecast Coverage

The report analyzes market segments from 2023 to 2033, using 2024 as the base year and providing CAGR estimates for 2025 to 2033. It includes quantitative market estimates by segment and geography, alongside analysis of market dynamics, competition, emerging technologies, investment opportunities, strategic priorities, and industry trends.

Research Methodology

The research process combines secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review. Market estimates consider manufacturer research and development budgets, government spending, company revenue, consumption volume, pricing, end-user activity, country-level revenue, and relevant micro and macroeconomic factors. Forecasts are validated through data triangulation and both top-down and bottom-up approaches to support consistency across market segments and regions.

The report addresses the principal factors influencing aerospace & defense market growth, the most attractive investment areas, regional opportunities through 2033, leading and fastest-growing segments, emerging market dynamics, and the strategies adopted by major competitors to strengthen their global positions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Aerospace & Defense Market

2.2. Global Aerospace & Defense Market, By Platform Type, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Aerospace & Defense Market, By Application, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Aerospace & Defense Market, By End-User, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global Aerospace & Defense Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.6. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025

3. Aerospace & Defense Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Aerospace & Defense Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Aerospace & Defense Market Vendors

4. Aerospace & Defense Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Aerospace & Defense Market Value, 2024 - 2034, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Porter's Five Force Model

4.5.1. Supplier Power

4.5.2. Buyer Power

4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.6. PESTEL Analysis

4.6.1. Political Landscape

4.6.2. Economic Landscape

4.6.3. Social Landscape

4.6.4. Technology Landscape

4.6.5. Environmental Landscape

4.6.6. Legal Landscape

5. Aerospace & Defense Market: By Platform Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Commercial aircraft

5.3.1.1. Narrow-body aircraft

5.3.1.2. Wide-body aircraft

5.3.1.3. Regional aircraft

5.3.1.4. Business jets

5.3.1.5. Commercial helicopters

5.3.1.6. Commercial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

5.3.2. Military aircraft

5.3.2.1. Fighter aircraft

5.3.2.2. Bomber aircraft

5.3.2.3. Military transport aircraft

5.3.2.4. Military helicopters

5.3.2.5. Patrol & reconnaissance aircraft

5.3.2.6. Military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

5.3.3. Space systems

5.3.3.1. Satellites

5.3.3.2. Launch vehicles & spacecraft

5.3.3.3. Ground systems & infrastructure

5.3.4. Ground defense systems

5.3.5. Naval systems

5.3.6. Missiles & munitions

5.3.7. Aerospace components & parts

5.3.8. Others

6. Aerospace & Defense Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Commercial aviation

6.3.2. Military & defense operations

6.3.3. Space exploration & satellites

6.3.4. Homeland security & border protection

6.3.5. Maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO)

7. Aerospace & Defense Market: By End-User, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Commercial buildings & infrastructure

7.3.2. Aerospace, defense & space

7.3.3. Healthcare equipment

7.3.4. Commercial airlines & aviation operators

7.3.5. Government & defense agencies

7.3.6. Space agencies

7.3.7. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

7.3.8. Maintenance & service providers

8. North America Aerospace & Defense Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Analysis By Platform Type, Application and End-User, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

8.3. Country-Level Analysis

8.3.1. U.S.

8.3.2. Canada

8.3.3. Rest of North America

9. UK and European Union Aerospace & Defense Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Analysis By Platform Type, Application and End-User, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

9.3. Country-Level Analysis

9.3.1. UK

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. Spain

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. France

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

10. Asia Pacific Aerospace & Defense Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Analysis By Platform Type, Application and End-User, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.3. Country-Level Analysis

10.3.1. China

10.3.2. Japan

10.3.3. India

10.3.4. Australia

10.3.5. South Korea

10.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

11. Latin America Aerospace & Defense Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Analysis By Platform Type, Application and End-User, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.3. Country-Level Analysis

11.3.1. Brazil

11.3.2. Mexico

11.3.3. Rest of Latin America

12. Middle East and Africa Aerospace & Defense Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Market Analysis By Platform Type, Application and End-User, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.3. Country-Level Analysis

12.3.1. GCC

12.3.2. Africa

12.3.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

13. Company Profiles

13.1. Lockheed Martin Corporation

13.2. The Boeing Company

13.3. Airbus SE

13.4. Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.5. General Dynamics Corporation

13.6. BAE Systems plc

13.7. Safran S.A.

13.8. Leonardo S.p.A

13.9. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

13.10. Israel Aerospace Industries

13.11. Embraer S.A.

13.12. SpaceX

13.13. Anduril Industries

13.14. Joby Aviation

13.15. Archer Aviation

13.16. Relativity Space

13.17. Shield AI

13.18. Other Notable Players

Company profiles include company overview, financial performance, product portfolio and strategic initiatives.

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