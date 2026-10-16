U.S. Freestanding Radiology Facilities Pricing Database By State And CBSA AI-Powered Forecasts Reveal Pricing Trends And Strategic Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Comprehensive state and CBSA pricing benchmarks backed by surveys, claims data, AI and machine learning

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Freestanding Radiology Pricing Database by State" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Freestanding Radiology Facility Pricing Data Delivers State and CBSA-Level Market Benchmarks

The report provides comprehensive pricing benchmarks for freestanding radiology facilities across the United States, with data available for a specified state and every CBSA located within that state. Designed to support healthcare pricing analysis, market research and strategic planning, the database offers detailed geographic insights into radiology facility pricing trends and market variations.

Users can evaluate pricing across multiple percentile benchmarks, enabling consistent comparisons among freestanding radiology facilities within selected markets. The report includes the following pricing benchmarks:



25th Percentile

50th Percentile

75th Percentile 90th Percentile

These benchmarks help users examine pricing distribution across individual states and CBSAs. The structured data supports market assessments, competitive analysis, reimbursement research, financial modeling and healthcare cost evaluation. By presenting multiple percentile levels, the report enables users to assess lower-range, median and higher-range pricing patterns without relying on a single market estimate.

Pricing information is compiled from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher applies AI and machine learning to analyze historical information and incorporate inflation adjustments when generating forecasted current year prices. This methodology provides a current perspective on freestanding radiology facility pricing while maintaining a foundation in established healthcare data sources.

The report is available in two practical formats:



.CSV .PDF

The.CSV output supports data integration, customized analysis, application development and the creation of internal dashboards or financial models. The.PDF output offers an accessible format for review, presentation and distribution among decision-makers and project stakeholders.

The database is intended for professionals and organizations that require reliable U.S. healthcare pricing data, including:



Academic Researchers

Consultants

Data Analysts

Industry Professionals Third-party App Developers

Academic researchers can use the information to support studies involving healthcare costs, regional pricing patterns and radiology market dynamics. Consultants and industry professionals can incorporate the benchmarks into market evaluations, strategic recommendations and client engagements. Data analysts can use the structured outputs to compare markets, identify pricing trends and develop reporting tools. Third-party App Developers can integrate the data into healthcare technology platforms, analytical products and decision-support applications.

The report also supports organizations seeking state-specific and CBSA-level radiology pricing intelligence for planning, budgeting, benchmarking and market positioning. Its geographic scope enables users to examine local differences that may not be visible in national or statewide averages alone.

The publisher has a well-established reputation for delivering industry leading pricing data to healthcare providers and the organizations that support them. Its healthcare pricing information has been featured by Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA and Kaiser Health News. This industry recognition reflects the relevance of the publisher's data for organizations evaluating healthcare pricing, reimbursement and market conditions throughout the United States.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Overview

a. Description of Specified State

b. Summary of Database Criteria

II. Database Content - Table 1

a. CBSA Code

b. CBSA Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark

III. Database Content - Table 2

a. State Abbreviation

b. State Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

IV. Outputs

a..CSV

b..PDF

Companies Featured



SMI Imaging

BTDI

Alliance Healthcare Services

Pacific Vascular

Health Imaging Partners Digitrace Care Services

For more information about this database visit

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