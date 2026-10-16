Ethical Energy Solar Ranks No. 737 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YORK, Pa, USA, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethical Energy Solar, a locally owned Pennsylvania solar company headquartered in York with a second office in Pittsburgh, today announced that it ranked No. 737 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America published by Inc. The ranking reflects the thousands of homeowners in Pennsylvania who have trusted Ethical Energy to design and install their home solar systems.

Inc. ranks companies on the Inc. 5000 by percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, and they must have been generating revenue by March 31, 2022. According to Inc., this year's honorees generated more than $385 billion in combined 2025 revenue and created more than 627,000 jobs over the past three years. The full list is available on the official Inc. website atinc.com/inc5000/2026.

Growth Built on Transparency, Not Pressure

The residential solar industry has a reputation problem. Many homeowners have dealt with pushy door-to-door sales pitches or confusing contracts, and plenty of them are wary of solar companies as a result. Ethical Energy was built to be the alternative. The company's growth has come from a consultative, education-first process that walks every family through four steps: Discovery, Design, Solar Installation, and Start Saving, with no pressure at any stage.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is a milestone for our whole team, but the number we care about most is the number of families who picked up the phone and felt like they got straight answers," said at Ethical Energy Solar. "We grew by explaining the parts of solar other companies skip, like how financing works, what happens when you sell your home, and what your savings realistically look like. That approach is the reason we exist."

What the Recognition Means for Pennsylvania Homeowners

For families comparing solar installers in Pennsylvania, a company's stability matters as much as its price. A home solar system is designed to produce power for decades, and Ethical Energy backs every system it installs with a 25-year performance guarantee. The company treats that guarantee as a personal commitment to each homeowner, and sustained growth means Ethical Energy will be around to honor it.

Ethical Energy is a Silfab Solar Registered Installer and installs Tesla Powerwall battery storage for homeowners who want backup power during outages. The company also offers combined solar and roofing projects, which helps homeowners in the region's older housing stock replace an aging roof and go solar in one coordinated project with one point of accountability.

Most homeowners qualify for residential solar installation in Pennsylvania with $0 upfront cost through a solar lease or power purchase agreement (PPA), subject to qualification and credit approval. With a lease or PPA, a third party owns the system, and the homeowner makes monthly payments for it or for the power it produces. These agreements typically run 20 to 25 years, may include an annual payment escalator, and transfer to the buyer if the home is sold. Loan and cash purchase options are also available. Savings vary based on system size, sun exposure, local utility rates, and available incentives.

With offices in York and Pittsburgh, Ethical Energy's local team serves central Pennsylvania communities including York, Lancaster, and Harrisburg, along with the Pittsburgh metro and western Pennsylvania. The team works with major utilities including PPL, PECO, Duquesne Light, Met-Ed, and West Penn Power, and helps homeowners understand programs such as Pennsylvania's Solar Renewable Energy Credit (SREC) market and net metering. Because incentive programs change, homeowners can verify current details during their free assessment.

A Year of Regional Momentum

The Inc. 5000 ranking adds to a strong year for the Pennsylvania solar company. Ethical Energy was named a 2026 Top Residential Solar Contractor, continues its partnership with Penn State Athletics to promote energy independence across the state, and has been featured by more than 500 news outlets, including AP, Yahoo Finance, and Business Insider.

Homeowners who want to learn whether solar makes sense for their home can request a free, no-pressure assessment at ethicalenergysolar.com/go-solar/

About Ethical Energy Solar





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Ethical Energy Solar

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Ethical Energy Solar Ranks No. 737 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Ethical Energy Solar is a locally owned and operated solar energy installation company headquartered at 1891 Loucks Rd, Suite 350, York, PA 17404, with a second location at 6 Commerce Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. The company has helped thousands of homeowners across Pennsylvania go solar through residential solar installation, Tesla Powerwall battery storage, and combined solar and roofing projects. Ethical Energy is a Silfab Solar Registered Installer, backs its work with a 25-year performance guarantee, and is an official partner of Penn State Athletics. Learn more