Optivian Expands Into UK And Ireland With Sales Team In London And Dublin

Optivian

Finnish AI sales company Optivian expands into the UK and Ireland, bringing Ollie, its AI sales co-worker, closer to complex B2B sales teams.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Finnish company behind Ollie, the AI sales co-worker, brings local sales coverage to UK and Irish B2B teams.Optivian is a B2B sales technology company that develops Ollie, an AI sales co-worker. Ollie runs on Optivian's deal intelligence layer.Optivian, a Finnish B2B AI sales technology company, is expanding into the United Kingdom and Ireland, with a sales team based in London and Dublin coverage to follow in November. Optivian develops Ollie, an AI sales co-worker for B2B sales teams managing complex, multi-stakeholder deals.Ollie prepares sales reps for meetings, captures meeting notes, drafts follow-ups and sales collateral, and prepares CRM updates. When a deal needs attention, Ollie messages the sales rep in Slack or Microsoft Teams.Behind Ollie is the deal intelligence layer, which maintains a continuously updated view of each deal using sales activity and company context. Ollie learns how the rep communicates. Optivian works with Salesforce, HubSpot, and Pipedrive.Optivian's deal intelligence can also be accessed from ChatGPT and Claude through Model Context Protocol (MCP).Optivian customers include Bracket in London, M-Files, Supermetrics and Jobilla. At Jobilla, Optivian records and analyses over 1000 meetings a month, and Ollie delivers over 2000 tasks to their sales team each month, including meeting preparations, follow-ups and CRM updates.“We already work with customers in the UK, and what we're seeing goes beyond simply entering another market. UK sales leaders are moving fast on AI, and we want to help shape what comes after the AI assistant: an AI sales co-worker that does the work between meetings.” -Roope Heinilä, CEO & Co-Founder, OptivianIn the coming months, the Optivian team will be engaging with sales and revenue operations communities across the UK. Optivian will sponsor the Manchester Growth Summit on November 10, the Chief Revenue Officer Summit in London on December 1, and the Revenue Operations Summit in London on December 2–3.About OptivianOptivian is a Finnish B2B sales technology company developing Ollie, an AI sales co-worker for teams managing complex, multi-stakeholder deals. Ollie prepares sellers for meetings, drafts follow-ups and mutual action plans, surfaces deal-health alerts and keeps CRM data current.Ollie runs on Optivian's deal intelligence layer, which builds a continuously updated picture of every deal from CRM data, emails, calls and meetings, combined with company context including offerings, customer cases and sales processes. The same deal intelligence can be accessed by other AI tools through MCP.Optivian customers include Supermetrics, M-Files, Bracket and Jobilla. The company is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has team members in Helsinki, London, and Dublin.

Karri Takki

Optivian Solutions Oy

+358 406725445

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Optivian expands into UK and Ireland with sales team in London and Dublin News Provided By Optivian Solutions Oy October 16, 2026, 08:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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