Bollywood Actor Imran Khan Told To Leave India After Joining Mumbai Protest

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued the notice on October 15, alleging that Khan had violated immigration rules by participating in a political demonstration at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10. Khan holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, which allows eligible people of Indian origin who are foreign citizens to live in India under specified conditions.

The protest called for Kumar's resignation over revisions to electoral rolls that critics and opposition groups say could unfairly affect voters and benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Khan was among more than 600 people detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration, which authorities had restricted at the proposed protest venue.

The action followed a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who questioned Khan's participation in the protest given his U.S. citizenship and OCI status. The FRRO's notice reportedly cites provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. However, the precise grounds for the order remain unclear in the publicly reported information.

Khan's lawyers have said they intend to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court. The planned legal challenge could bring greater scrutiny to how immigration rules governing foreign nationals and OCI cardholders apply to participation in political demonstrations.

Khan, 43, rose to prominence through Bollywood films including Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly, before stepping away from acting. The case has drawn attention to the legal conditions attached to OCI status and the restrictions that may apply to foreign nationals taking p