CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' Protest: Dipke Hits Back At Claims Of Business Disruption, 'Democracy Doesn't End With Votes'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid allegations that CJP protests are disrupting businesses and dampening festive spirits, Abhijeet Dipke has argued that government-imposed restrictions, internet shutdowns and movement curbs-not peaceful demonstrations-disrupt economic activity.

Dipke, in a post on X, has argued that peaceful protests do not hurt businesses, but government-imposed restrictions, internet shutdowns and curbs on citizens' movement can disrupt economic activity and bring an entire city to a standstill.

Dipke said the Cockroach Janta Party has consistently followed Mahatma Gandhi's principles of peace and non-violence since its inception. He cited protests organised by the party in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, claiming that all of them had remained peaceful.

“I was personally assaulted in Jaipur, but even then, I chose not to retaliate because responding to violence with violence goes against everything we believe in,” Dipke said, adding that the party preferred exercising its constitutional rights over resorting to physical force.

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He said the party's commitment to constitutional values, rooted in the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr B. R. Ambedkar, would not be weakened by provocation.

'Protesting against injustice is not anarchy'

Dipke also criticised attempts to portray the party as anarchist for questioning the government and organising protests. He argued that“demanding answers from the govt is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy. These are the most fundamental expressions of democracy.”

He further accused the ruling party of hypocrisy, saying they had spent decades organising protests, taking to the streets, and questioning the governments of the day when they were in opposition.

“Had the same restrictions, intimidation and police crackdowns been used against them, many of those who occupy positions of power today might never have reached where they are,” he wrote

'Democracy does not end after votes are counted'

Dipke said the party was not seeking special treatment but“We are simply asking to exercise the rights that belong to every citizen of this Republic, irrespective of which party is in power.”

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He further urged citizens to question elected representatives, demand accountability and speak up against injustice, stressing that governments had a responsibility to listen to people rather than silence them.

“Democracy does not end once the votes have been counted,” Dipke said.

Dipke's remarks come as security has been amped up in and around Connaught Place to maintain law and order ahead of a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest called by CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke at Central Park on Friday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that Central Park in Connaught Place would remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for "administrative reasons".

Delhi Police said a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas.