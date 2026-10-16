CBI Arrests Ward Officer Of Srinagar Municipal Corporation In Bribery Case

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Friday it has arrested a ward officer of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in a bribery case.

A CBI press statement said the agency has arrested a Ward Officer, Safakadal of Srinagar Municipal Corporation(SMC), Srinagar, in a bribery case. He has been identified as Sheikh Jameel Muhammad.

“The CBI registered the instant case on 15.10.2026 against the said accused based on a complaint. It was alleged that the accused Ward Officer demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to permit the continuation of minor renovation work of the complainant's residence," the statement said.

“The CBI laid a trap on 15.10.2026 and caught the accused Ward Officer red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. The aforesaid accused has been arrested. The arrested ward officer has been identified as Sheikh Jameel Mohammad. Further Investigation of the case is in progress”, the statement added.

CBI said that the strict action against corrupt public servants underscores its firm commitment to curbing corruption.

CBI has requested citizens who come across instances of corruption or are subjected to demands for bribes by public officials in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to report such matters. They may visit the Office of CBI, ACB, Srinagar, Guest House No. 6, Near MLA Hostel, M A Road, Srinagar or call on 9419900977 or email... to lodge their complaints or share any relevant information.

The CBI has full jurisdiction to investigate offences committed within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has affirmed that the CBI is vested with jurisdiction to investigate cases in J&K based on general consent previously granted by the state government (dating back to 1958 and 1963), as well as under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946.

Following the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and the extension of central laws (such as the Central Prevention of Corruption Act) to the Union Territory, the CBI operates seamlessly and can register cases and conduct investigations.