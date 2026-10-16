Airfare Rules To Be Published In Two Weeks, Centre Tells Supreme Court
The Supreme Court adjourned the matter to November 16. The plea seeks guidelines to curb unexpected fluctuations and sharp increases in airfares, as well as the establishment of an independent aviation regulator with powers to protect consumers.
During the hearing, the Supreme Court bench orally observed,“We're also victims of the surge in airfares.”
The development comes after the Supreme Court had given the Centre three weeks to finalise the draft rules on airfare pricing. The Centre's latest submission indicates that the rules have been finalised and are awaiting publication.
The plea seeks measures to address sharp and unpredictable increases in airfares and calls for a regulatory framework to protect air passengers from excessive pricing.
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