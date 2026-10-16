Saqib Ayub Says He Explored Different World Of Fast-Paced Action, Car Chases In 'Chaar Yaar'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Saqib Ayub, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series 'Chaar Yaar', has shared his experience of working on the series.

He said that he got to explore a different type of fast-paced action, car chases, large-scale sequences with the series. 'Chaar Yaar' is a high-stakes crime drama that blends friendship and ambition with slapstick humor, high-speed car chases, thrilling heists, and a glimpse into the seedy underbelly of the criminal world.

Talking about the series, Saqib Ayub, who plays Tony, said, "I've done plenty of action and stunts before in 'Farzi', 'Bambai Meri Jaan', and 'Undekhi', but 'Chaar Yaar' brought a different kind of energy, with its car chases, large-scale sequences, and fast-paced action. Getting into Tony's skin and figuring out his mannerisms was equally enjoyable”.

“And more than anything, Tony will always be special, as he gave me a chance to play an ordinary Bombay boy after mostly playing flamboyant characters in the past. Special thanks to Vinay sir and Mukesh sir for seeing Tony in me. The shoot was a great experience, both for the physical challenges, car chases, never-ending night shifts, and the time I spent with my co-stars. I hope audiences enjoy the adrenaline and unpredictability of the series as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life”, he added.

The show also stars Purav Jha, Naman Jain, and Prayrak Mehta in the lead, alongside Sai Tamhankar, Sikandar Kher, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang, Chunky Panday, and Bhagavathi Perumal in pivotal roles.

Purav Jha, who plays Saahil, shared,“After years of creating content, 'Chaar Yaar' feels like a special milestone for me, especially after The Traitors. It's my first major release as an actor, something I've always wanted to do. Playing Saahil pushed me to explore a completely different world, with the action training challenging me in new ways. I also learned a lot from Vinay sir and had a wonderful time working with Saqib, Naman, and Prayrak. I can't wait for audiences to see this new side of me and discover Saahil's journey”.

The series is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra and Saurabh Sawant. Produced by Pranati Nagarsheth, Niraj Nagarsheth, and P.S. Shyam, under the banner of Pink Window Production Pvt. Ltd. and developed by BBC Studios India. It is created by Vinay Waikul, S. Hussain Zaidi, Sambit Mishra, and Saurabh Sawant.

The series is set in Mumbai of the early 2000s, where big dreams collide with hard realities, four friends, Jay, Tony, Saahil, and Sameer, are bound by an unbreakable friendship and united by ambitions that stretch beyond their middle-class beginnings. But when a desperate decision, driven by their circumstances and ambitions, takes them down an unexpected path, their ordinary lives spiral into a dangerous world of crime, gangsters, and high-stakes heists.

'Chaar Yaar' is set to premiere on October 23, 2026 on Prime Video.