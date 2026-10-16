'Don't Turn Issues Around': Cong, SP Criticise Rajnath Singh Over Bangladesh Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Opposition leaders on Friday criticised Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his remarks that the protests by Congress and its allies were inspired by Bangladesh, asserting that they had a democratic right to raise public issues and seek a change of government through constitutional means.

Rajnath Singh had lashed out at Congress and its allies over the protests in the national capital, accusing them of seeking regime change along the lines of Bangladesh and using the energy of the youth to spread 'anarchy'.

Responding to the remarks, Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Choudhary said the ruling party should focus on how the country's system should function instead of turning the issue around.

“They should think about how the country's system should function. Instead, they are turning things around. It is the Opposition's duty to raise issues, and we will raise those that are valid. But the ruling party is immersed in arrogance. If they want to address the issue, they should get Gyanesh Kumar to resign,” she said.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said, "The allegation was baseless and that the youth are the future leaders of the country."

Congress MP Manoj Kumar questioned the government's economic performance, arguing that India's economic situation was worse than Bangladesh's.

“India's economic situation is worse than Bangladesh's, yet you aspire to make India a 'Vishwa Guru' by 2047 and claim to have a vision to lead the world,” he said.

He also questioned why Rahul Gandhi was being held responsible for the remarks, arguing that the government should instead address concerns over India's economic position.

“The person whose statement you are referring to may have been expressing a personal opinion, but you are placing all the blame on Rahul Gandhi. Why has India fallen behind Bangladesh economically? Why has the government failed on this front? You have nothing to say about that,” he added.

Congress MP Imran Masood said a change of government was inevitable in a democracy and accused the ruling dispensation of attempting to control constitutional institutions.

“The regime will change; it has to change. Do you think you are immortal? You cannot take control of constitutional institutions, destroy them and expect to rule permanently. That will not happen. This will change,” he said.

Masood also questioned Singh over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, asking why the Election Commission was conducting a Special Summary Revision (SSR) if the earlier exercise had been carried out properly.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the party supported a change of government through democratic and constitutional means, distancing it from any suggestion of pursuing regime change through undemocratic methods.

“Congress would never say that. If someone has expressed such views, they may be that individual's personal views. Congress wants a change of government through democratic means, in accordance with the Constitution,” he said.

Tiwari added that many people were deeply dissatisfied with the government's functioning and described the Opposition's struggle as the country's“second struggle for freedom”.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Gopal Rai criticised the government over its response to the protests, urging it to permit a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar and engage with protesters through dialogue.

“The government talks about dialogue but resorts to repression. We want the government to allow a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. It should engage in dialogue and find a solution through discussions,” he said.

Rai further alleged that the government was protecting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar despite demands for his removal.