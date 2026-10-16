Democratic Republic Of The Congo: Insecurity Disrupts Aid, Ebola Response In The East

OCHA report that escalating violence in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to drive displacement and hinder humanitarian access.

In South Kivu and North Kivu provinces, recent hostilities have displaced more than 26,000 people, further increasing humanitarian needs and impeding the delivery of assistance.

In Ituri Province, insecurity continues to put civilians and humanitarian operations at risk. On Tuesday this week, four civilians were killed near Pimbo in Djugu Territory, according to local civil society. The attack led to the suspension of traffic along National Road 27, a key humanitarian and commercial corridor, and forced cancellation of a planned humanitarian mission.

The incident comes amid a broader deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Djugu, where armed attacks and clashes have caused civilian casualties, displaced thousands of people and disrupted humanitarian activities, including the Ebola response.

National health authorities have now reported nearly 9,100 confirmed Ebola cases and more than 4,400 deaths.

Despite these challenges, the UN and its humanitarian partners continue to support national authorities in containing the outbreak and assisting affected communities.

The UN reiterates its call on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect international humanitarian law, and ensure safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access to people in need.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).