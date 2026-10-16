“So Crispy And Full Of Flavour!” Korean Family Explores Bengaluru's Famous Dosa Spots, Internet Reacts (WATCH)

A Korean family living in India has drawn attention on social media after sharing its experience of exploring Bengaluru's famous dosa spots. The family visited two popular eateries, Central Tiffin Room (CTR) and The Rameshwaram Cafe, to sample some of the city's best-known South Indian delicacies. Their food adventure featured crispy masala dosa, rava dosa, idli and filter coffee, offering a glimpse into Bengaluru's vibrant food culture.

The video, shared on social media by Jung Ae Um, also received appreciation from viewers who praised the family's enthusiasm for Indian cuisine and its respect for local traditions.

Korean Family Begins Its Bengaluru Dosa Hunt

The family began its dosa hunt at CTR, one of Bengaluru's well-known eateries. However, the restaurant was crowded, with a long queue of customers waiting to place their orders.

As the family was short on time, it opted for takeaway and enjoyed the food in the car. The family was impressed by the dosa's crispiness, although it found it slightly thicker than expected. The masala dosa and idli also received praise for their taste.

Despite the long queue, the family felt the food was worth trying.

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A post shared by Jung ae Um living in India (@wonny_brothers)

Rameshwaram Cafe Impresses With Dosa Varieties

The family's next stop was The Rameshwaram Cafe, another popular dosa destination in Bengaluru that had been recommended by many of its followers.

The restaurant was also crowded. The family explored its variety of dosas, including rava dosa, and tried filter coffee. The crispy texture and flavour of the rava dosa particularly impressed the family, and the children enjoyed it as well.

The experience left the family with a difficult question: Which restaurant served the better dosa?

Both CTR and The Rameshwaram Cafe impressed the family with their food, making it difficult to pick a clear favourite. The family invited viewers to guess which dosa they liked more.

Social Media Users React To The Family's Food Adventure

The video attracted positive reactions from social media users, with several viewers appreciating the family's enjoyment of Indian food and its respectful approach to local culture.

One user commented: "It's so beautiful to see that you are enjoying our foods."

A second user commented: "You Missed Vidhyarthi Bhavan in GandhiBazar."

A third user commented: "Hope you enjoyed the Dosa and idli! The sambar in Karnataka can taste slightly different from that of Chennai."

A fourth user commented: "Thank you for being so respectful towards our culture."

While some viewers praised the family for enjoying Bengaluru's famous dosas, others suggested additional eateries to explore, including Vidyarthi Bhavan in Gandhi Bazaar.

Korean Family's Food Journey In India

The family, which describes itself as a Korean family living in India and exploring the country together, has been sharing its experiences of Indian food and culture on social media.

Its Bengaluru dosa adventure offered viewers a glimpse into the city's popular food destinations while highlighting how local cuisine can bring people from different cultural backgrounds together.

The friendly debate over CTR and The Rameshwaram Cafe also encouraged viewers to share their preferences and recommend other places to try Bengaluru's famous dosas.