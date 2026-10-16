Ambani's Reliance Welcomes Starlink Competition In First Response To Musk
Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla chief, has accused the Indian government and Ambani of stalling Starlink's launch in a market of more than a billion internet subscribers, where Jio is the biggest mobile operator with over 530 million customers.Recommended For You
"Jio's own satellite services await clearances," Reliance said on Friday.
The statement did not name Musk directly. It said it was addressing "recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market" to "place the facts on record."ALSO READ
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