UAE Buyers Ready To Pay Up To Dh2,500 Extra For Apple's Iphone Duo

Would you pay an extra Dh2,500 just to get your hands on Apple's first foldable iPhone on day one? Some UAE buyers are ready to pay that premium as pre-orders for the iPhone Duo begin at 4pm on Friday.

The phone, which starts at Dh8,499, will be available in Star White and Night Sky. It will reach stores on October 23. But traders in Deira's phone market said that the interest is already strong, especially from Apple fans who have waited for the company to enter the foldable-phone market.

Moideeen Mustafa, from Phone Line in Deira market, said demand is huge, with many customers keen to get the new model on the first day.“People are willing to pay a premium of up to Dh2,500 for immediate availability,” he said.“Whenever Apple brings a major model change, demand goes up sharply. We saw it with the iPhone 17, iPhone 15 and iPhone 11, and earlier models too. Customers want to be among the first to own the new design.”

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Mohammed Mohsin, from Gargash Market in Baniyas Square, said many early buyers were upgrading from the iPhone 17 Pro Max. He said they had skipped the iPhone 18 Pro Max because they were waiting for Apple's first foldable device.“We have seen customers asking mainly for the 256GB and 512GB models, and both colours, Star White and Night Sky, are in demand,” he said.

“This is not a normal upgrade. It is something completely new from Apple, and for many fans, owning it on the first day is a status purchase. They feel they are part of history. There is a lot of excitement around it, and we expect the premium to hold for at least two to three weeks.”

For some Apple fans, however, the Duo is a phone to watch rather than immediately buy.

Diehard Apple user Abdul Rafique said he had all his devices logged in and ready for the pre-order, but would not be buying the phone for himself.“I bought the iPhone 18 Pro Max only last month,” he said.“I was excited about the Duo, but when I found out it does not have Face ID, I decided not to get it for myself.”

Instead, Rafique will order two devices for friends who want one on the first day.“They know I have figured out the pre-order process and can help them secure a device,” he said.“I will also be there to collect the phones for them.” He said he was closely following the development of Apple's first foldable phone and hoped to buy a future version.“I am expecting Apple to bring Face ID and an integrated Mini Apple Pencil next year. If that happens, I will be first in line to buy it.”

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