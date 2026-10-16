Shah Rukh Khan Announces UNIFYD Music Festival In UAE With Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Sonu Nigam

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced a new music festival in Abu Dhabi, bringing together some of India's biggest singers for a one-day event on March 20, 2027.

Titled UNIFYD, the festival will take place at Etihad Live, Yas Island, featuring performances by Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and Sonu Nigam, alongside several other artists.

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Curated by Shah Rukh Khan, the festival will feature more than 15 artists performing across multiple stages, bringing together different genres of Indian music for audiences in the UAE and beyond.

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Speaking about the festival, Khan said, "I've spent a lifetime telling stories on screen and watching them bring people together. Music has that same extraordinary power."

He added, "UNIFYD, produced by D'YAVOL Live along with District, will unite India's most incredible artists on a shared stage for the first time. The festival promises to be a true spectacle in terms of its scale, energy, and grandeur."

Arijit Singh is among the first performers confirmed for the festival. The Indian singer, who has won two National Film Awards, is known for some of Bollywood's biggest hits, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Chaleya, Apna Bana Le and Sajni. His soulful voice has made him one of the most recognisable playback singers in Indian cinema.

Joining him is Punjabi singer and rapper Karan Aujla, known for popular tracks such as Tauba Tauba, Softly, Winning Speech and Admirin' You. The singer has built an international following, with his music reaching audiences beyond India.

Veteran playback singer Sonu Nigam will also take the stage for a special performance. According to the organisers, the event will mark the first time in his career that he performs at a music festival. Known for songs including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin and Main Agar Kahoon, Nigam has been one of Bollywood's most prominent playback singers for decades.

The festival is produced by D'YAVOL Live and District, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, and in association with Emirates NBD.

While Abu Dhabi will host the inaugural edition, organisers have also revealed plans to expand the festival to other cities and international markets in the future.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for UNIFYD will be available exclusively through the District app.

Emirates NBD cardholders will receive early access beginning at 9:30am UAE time on October 19, until 9:30am on October 20.

General ticket sales will open at 10:30am UAE time on October 20.

Further announcements about the lineup and festival details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

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