Minister Of Finance Meets Chinese Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Finance of the People's Republic of China H E Lan Fo'an on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, held in Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand. During the meeting, a range of financial and economic issues was reviewed, in addition to discussing current regional and international developments and the associated challenges, particularly those related to matters of mutual interest between the two countries. Separately, Minister Al Kuwari also met Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Finance of Switzerland H E Karin Keller-Sutter.