Qatar, Honduras Explore Enhancing Trade Relations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Chamber (QC) held a virtual meeting yesterday with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Cortés (CCIC) in Honduras to explore ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations and expand cooperation between the two countries' private sectors. The webinar was chaired by Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al-Kuwari, First Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber, and Karim Qubain, President of CCIC.

In his remarks, Mohamed bin Twar emphasised the importance of increasing bilateral business meetings to explore investment opportunities and establish partnerships across various sectors. He highlighted the importance of signing MoU between the two chambers to facilitate business engagement.

He reaffirmed Qatar Chamber's commitment to supporting joint ventures and attracting Honduran companies to the Qatari market in cooperation with local businesses.