Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Meets With UK Minister For Trade

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, met via videoconference on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, with UK Minister of State for Trade at the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, H E Lord Anas Sarwar. His name and title match the UK government's listing. The meeting discussed economic and trade relations between Qatar and the United Kingdom, including ways to expand and diversify trade and investment cooperation and develop partnerships in sectors of mutual interest. Both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation. They also discussed strengthening cooperation between Qatari and British investors and businesses and encouraging investment in both countries to support bilateral trade.