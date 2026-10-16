QC Discusses Ways To Enhance Investment Cooperation With Belarus

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber (QC) Ali Bu Sherbak Al-Mansori met on Wednesday, 14 October, with Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Qatar Aleksei Zubko.

The meeting discussed trade and economic relations between Qatar and Belarus and ways to develop them, enhance cooperation between the two countries' business communities, and explore potential areas of collaboration between companies in both countries.

In his remarks, Al-Mansori said that relations between Qatar and Belarus were distinguished, but bilateral trade remained below expectations.

He highlighted the importance of exchanging trade delegations to strengthen ties between the two business communities and increase trade and investment between the two friendly countries.

He noted that Qatar Chamber and the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce had signed cooperation agreements aimed at developing bilateral relations, including an agreement to establish a Qatari Belarusian Joint Business Council.

He stressed the importance of activating these agreements to advance cooperation between the two countries to broader levels.

For his part, Zubko affirmed Belarus's interest in strengthening cooperation with

Qatar.

He noted that a Belarusian delegation is expected to visit Qatar in the first quarter of next year to meet with Qatari counterparts and explore cooperation opportunities in several sectors, including technology, food security, timber, and agriculture.

He added that significant potential exists for expanding private-sector cooperation between the two countries across various fields, highlighting the promising investment opportunities available in Belarus for Qatari investors.