Brazil Electric Vehicle And Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Volume, And Forecast 2026-2030: 100+ Kpis 12.5% CAGR To Drive A US$226.2 Million Market By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Decision-ready Brazil EV intelligence with 100+ KPIs, granular segmentation, charging benchmarks and adoption insights for market entry and investment planning.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil's electric vehicles market is projected to grow by 12.2% annually and reach US$141.0 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 11.2% during 2021-2025, the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is expected to rise from US$125.6 million in 2025 to approximately US$226.2 million by 2030.

The report provides a data-centric assessment of the Brazil electric vehicles market, examining vehicle electrification, EV adoption, charging infrastructure development, technology transitions and competitive positioning. It includes more than 100+ KPIs covering market value, transaction value, vehicle sales volume, EV penetration, charging stations, charging points and other adoption indicators.

Market analysis spans passenger electric vehicles, commercial electric vehicles, two wheelers, three wheelers, four wheelers and electric buses. The report also evaluates variations in adoption across vehicle classes, propulsion systems, powertrains, driving ranges, charging requirements, connectivity capabilities, city tiers and geographic markets.

Electric Vehicle Market Coverage



Market size, transaction value, sales volume and EV penetration within Brazil's total vehicle market

Front wheel drive, rear wheel drive and all wheel drive electric vehicles

Passenger and commercial electric vehicle segments

Small, medium, crossover, large and SUV passenger electric vehicles

Light duty, medium duty and heavy duty commercial electric vehicles

Low-Priced, Mid-Priced and Luxury Electric Vehicles

Parallel hybrid, series hybrid and combined hybrid powertrains

Battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles and other propulsion types

Driving ranges of up to 150 miles, 151-300 miles and above 300 miles

Normal charging and super charging electric vehicles Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 city markets

Connected mobility is assessed through Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Connectivity and Vehicle-to-Everything Connectivity. These datasets support analysis of emerging energy integration models, smart mobility systems and the role of connected vehicles in Brazil's evolving electric transportation ecosystem.

Brazil EV Charging Infrastructure Analysis

The report tracks charging infrastructure market value, the number of charging stations and the number of charging points. Coverage includes AC and DC charging infrastructure, along with fixed and portable installations. Charging locations are segmented across residential, retail and destination, on-street, workplace and fleet depot environments.

Infrastructure performance is further assessed by slow, fast, rapid and ultra-rapid charging speeds. Analysis by supported vehicle type covers passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses. Connector coverage includes Level 1 AC Charging, Level 2 AC Charging, CCS Charging Infrastructure, CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure, GB/T Charging Infrastructure and other charging systems. The study also compares non-connected charging infrastructure with smart charging infrastructure.

Competitive Intelligence and Strategic Value

The competitive landscape includes key player market share analysis for two wheelers and four wheelers. Historical data and forecasts through 2030 allow organizations to benchmark market performance, evaluate segment-level growth and identify opportunities across electric vehicle manufacturing, charging networks, batteries, fleet electrification and energy services.

The report supports strategic planning through:



Comprehensive market intelligence: Analysis of macroeconomic conditions, electrification trends, regulatory frameworks, consumer adoption, infrastructure readiness and comparisons with the total vehicle market.

Granular segmentation: Detailed assessment by vehicle type, drive type, vehicle class, powertrain, propulsion, distance range, charging type, connectivity and city tier.

Infrastructure benchmarking: Evaluation of charging availability, AC and DC deployment, installation formats, charging speeds, connector standards, smart charging adoption and location-specific network development.

Adoption analysis: Examination of government incentives, fuel economy regulations, charging accessibility, battery affordability, urban mobility requirements and fleet electrification.

Forecasting and KPI tracking: Historical and forward-looking data covering EV sales, market value, charging capacity, infrastructure scalability, technology mix and competitive market share. Decision-ready data: Structured information for market sizing, financial modeling, product planning, investment assessment, partnership development and expansion strategies.

The research applies industry best practices and uses a proprietary analytics platform to deliver an unbiased view of business and investment opportunities. The findings are designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers and investors seeking actionable intelligence on the Brazil electric vehicles market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Brazil Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Brazil Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Brazil Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Brazil Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Brazil Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Brazil Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Brazil Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Brazil Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Brazil All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Brazil Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Brazil Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Brazil Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Brazil Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Brazil Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Brazil Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Brazil SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Brazil Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Brazil Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Brazil Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Brazil Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Brazil Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Brazil Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Brazil Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Brazil Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Brazil Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Brazil Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Brazil Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Brazil Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Brazil Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Brazil Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Brazil Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Brazil Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Brazil Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Brazil Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Brazil Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Brazil Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Brazil Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Brazil Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Brazil Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Brazil Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Brazil Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Brazil Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Brazil Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Brazil Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Brazil Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Brazil Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Brazil Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Brazil Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Brazil Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Brazil Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Brazil Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Brazil Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Brazil On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Brazil Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Brazil Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Brazil Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Brazil Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Brazil Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Brazil Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Brazil Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Brazil Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Brazil Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Brazil Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Brazil Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Brazil Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Brazil Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Brazil Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Brazil Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Brazil Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Brazil Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Brazil Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Brazil Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Brazil Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Brazil Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Brazil Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Brazil Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Brazil Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Brazil Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Brazil Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Brazil Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Brazil Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Brazil Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Brazil Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

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