Global High Electron Mobility Transistor Market - Strategic Insights And Forecasts (2026-2031) Gan, 5G, Evs, And Defense Drive 5.7% CAGR To $9.53 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invest in GaN innovation, advanced fabrication, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansion to capture demand across 5G, EVs, aerospace, and high-power electronics.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High Electron Mobility Transistor Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High Electron Mobility Transistor market is forecast to grow from USD 7.24 billion in 2026 to USD 9.53 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 5.7%. Growth is being supported by rising demand for high-frequency, high-power, and energy-efficient semiconductor components across telecommunications, automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and industrial applications.

High electron mobility transistors are increasingly important to next-generation electronic architectures, including 5G infrastructure, radar systems, satellite communications, electric vehicles, and advanced power electronics. Continued innovation in compound semiconductor materials, particularly gallium nitride (GaN), gallium arsenide (GaAs), and silicon carbide (SiC), is improving device efficiency, frequency capability, reliability, and thermal performance.

Key Market Growth Drivers

The global expansion of 5G networks remains a major catalyst for the High Electron Mobility Transistor market. Telecommunications infrastructure requires components capable of supporting high-frequency signal amplification, efficient data transmission, and increased network capacity. Growing demand for high-speed connectivity and advanced wireless communication systems is expected to sustain investment in HEMT technologies.

Automotive electrification is also creating substantial market opportunities. Electric vehicles and associated power electronics require efficient high-voltage switching, reduced energy losses, and dependable thermal performance. HEMTs can support these requirements while contributing to more compact and efficient vehicle systems.

Aerospace and defense applications represent another important growth area. Increased investment in radar, satellite communication, electronic warfare, and secure communication platforms is driving demand for semiconductor devices that deliver reliable performance at high frequencies and under demanding operating conditions.

Consumer electronics and smart devices are further supporting market expansion. Smartphones, wearable technology, connected home systems, and other compact electronic products require energy-efficient components capable of delivering strong performance within limited physical space.

Market Challenges

High production costs remain a significant restraint. Advanced semiconductor materials and fabrication processes can increase manufacturing complexity, capital expenditure, and final component prices. These factors may restrict adoption in cost-sensitive applications where established silicon-based transistors remain commercially competitive.

Thermal management also presents an ongoing challenge because high-power and high-frequency operation requires effective heat dissipation to maintain device performance and long-term reliability. Limited fabrication infrastructure and inconsistent manufacturing standards may further affect scalability, production yields, and development timelines.

Material, Technology, and Industry Insights

GaN is expected to maintain a leading market position due to its efficiency, high-frequency capability, and thermal characteristics. SiC and GaAs will remain relevant in specialized systems requiring high power, signal precision, or dependable operation in demanding environments.

Telecommunications is anticipated to remain a key end-user segment as mobile network operators and infrastructure providers expand 5G coverage and prepare for future connectivity requirements. Consumer electronics will account for significant demand, while aerospace and defense is projected to record strong growth. Industrial power electronics, automation equipment, and advanced control systems will provide additional opportunities.

Progress in monolithic microwave integrated circuits and GaN-on-silicon carbide platforms is improving semiconductor performance and extending adoption across high-frequency applications. Continued research and development is expected to support more efficient designs, lower production costs, and broader commercial deployment.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

Leading semiconductor companies are prioritizing product innovation, material development, manufacturing expansion, and portfolio diversification. Strategic partnerships are accelerating technology development and helping participants strengthen fabrication capabilities. Competition will increasingly center on next-generation GaN-based devices designed for high-frequency and high-power environments.

The report indicates that sustained demand for advanced communications, electrified mobility, and energy-efficient electronics will support long-term market development. Although cost, thermal management, and manufacturing constraints remain, improvements in materials and fabrication are expected to enhance scalability and commercial adoption.

Key Benefits of the Report



Analysis of regional markets, customer segments, industry verticals, policies, socio-economic factors, and purchasing trends

Assessment of market drivers, challenges, emerging technologies, and future opportunities

Evaluation of competitive positioning, market entry options, and strategic developments

Actionable insights to support revenue planning, investment decisions, and geographical expansion Relevant intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Report Coverage



Historical data from 2021 to 2024 and forecast data from 2026 to 2031

Revenue forecasts across major materials, applications, industries, and regions

Supply chain conditions, regulatory developments, growth opportunities, and market risks

Competitive strategies, market share analysis, and company positioning Company profiles covering products, financial performance, strategies, and key developments

Businesses can use the report for opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry strategy, capital investment planning, regulatory analysis, new product development, competitive intelligence, and international expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. HIGH ELECTRON MOBILITY TRANSISTOR MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gallium Nitride (GaN)

5.3. Silicon Carbide (SiC)

5.4. Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

5.5. Others

6. HIGH ELECTRON MOBILITY TRANSISTOR MARKET BY END-USER INDUSTRY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Consumer Electronics

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Industrial

6.5. Aerospace & Defense

6.6. Telecommunications

6.7. Others

7. HIGH ELECTRON MOBILITY TRANSISTOR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. USA

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. Brazil

7.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. United Kingdom

7.4.2. Germany

7.4.3. France

7.4.4. Italy

7.4.5. Spain

7.4.6. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.2. UAE

7.5.3. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. China

7.6.2. Japan

7.6.3. India

7.6.4. South Korea

7.6.5. Taiwan

7.6.6. Thailand

7.6.7. Indonesia

7.6.8. Others

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Infineon Technologies AG

9.2. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.3. Qorvo Inc.

9.4. STMicroelectronics

9.5. Microchip Technology Inc.

9.6. Ampleon

9.7. Texas Instruments Inc

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