Finland Construction Market Size, Trends, Sector Analysis, And Forecast To 2030 (H1 2026) Data Centers, Transport, And Renewables Fuel 3.6% Annual Growth In 2027-2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Finland's data center, transport, renewable energy and industrial projects while assessing pipelines, cost pressures, regulatory risks and competitive factors.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Finland Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Finland Construction Industry Forecast to Return to Growth in 2026, Supported by Energy and Infrastructure Investment

Finland's construction industry is forecast to expand by 2.5% in real terms in 2026, supported by rising investment in renewable energy, transportation and industrial projects. The outlook follows the Finnish Parliament's approval of the 2026 Budget in mid-December 2025, which provides total expenditure of EUR90.8 billion ($99.1 billion). This represents an increase of EUR1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) compared with the 2025 Budget.

Despite the anticipated recovery, the Finland construction market faces short-term downside risks. Economic uncertainty associated with the war in Ukraine, increasing bankruptcies, project cost pressures and declining building permit activity could constrain growth. Statistics Finland reported that the total number of building permits issued declined by 24.8% year on year (YoY) during the first ten months of 2025. Over the same period, non-residential building permits fell by 32.3% YoY, while residential building permits decreased by 3.4% YoY.

Cost and environmental concerns could also affect the implementation of major infrastructure developments. A study was underway as of November 2025 for the proposed EUR10-20 billion ($10.9-21.8 billion) Finland-Sweden tunnel/bridge project. However, funding requirements and environmental issues may delay the project's execution.

Finland's construction industry is expected to gain momentum over the medium term, registering average annual growth of 3.6% between 2027 and 2030. Expansion will be supported by government initiatives and private investment across data centers, transport infrastructure, housing, industrial facilities, renewable energy and utilities.

Data center construction is expected to become an increasingly important growth segment. In November 2025, the Prime Minister highlighted Finland's focus on attracting data center investment to support economic recovery. Plans involving the City of Kuopio and Finnish data center developer Polarnode include a proposed EUR915.8 million ($1 billion) facility in Kuopio. The first phase is scheduled for completion by 2027, with the entire project targeted for completion by 2030.

Transport construction will benefit from the implementation of the National Transport System Plan for 2026-37, known as Transport 12. The government plans to allocate EUR20 billion ($21.8 billion) through 2037 to improve Finland's transport network, creating opportunities across road, rail and related infrastructure projects.

Renewable energy construction will remain another major source of investment. The government aims to generate 53% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2035. Finland also targets a 90-95% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 compared with 1990 levels. These objectives are expected to support new energy generation, grid and utility infrastructure projects.

Report Coverage

The report provides detailed analysis of Finland's construction industry, covering historical performance from 2021-2025 and forecasts for 2026-2030. It assesses market conditions, growth drivers, industry trends, risks and investment opportunities across the construction sector.



Construction industry growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Sector and sub-sector analysis covering commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential construction

Assessment of the mega-project pipeline by development stage, participants and projected spending

Listings of major construction projects, leading contractors and consultants

Analysis of cost, regulatory, competitive and execution risks More than 600 time-series data forecasts supporting micro-level market assessment

Key Benefits for Stakeholders



Identify and evaluate opportunities in the Finland construction market using standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess growth potential across major sectors and sub-sectors

Monitor emerging construction trends and project pipeline developments

Formulate and validate market entry, investment and business development strategies Evaluate competitive pressures, project risks and critical success factors

The report is designed to support contractors, consultants, developers, investors, suppliers and other stakeholders seeking actionable insight into Finland's construction industry outlook through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

7.1 What is this Report About?

7.2 Definitions

7.3 CRI Methodology



About the Analyst Contact the Publisher

List of Tables [21]

List of Figures [52]

For more information about this report visit

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