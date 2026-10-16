Update On Ontex Russia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aalst, Belgium, October 16, 2026 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX] has been informed of a Russian Presidential Decree dated October 15, 2026, pursuant to which Ontex's local subsidiary, Ontex Russia, has been placed under interim administration. Under such procedure, a government-appointed interim administrator has assumed operational control of Ontex Russia.

Ontex Russia currently employs around 350 employees and operates a production facility in Noginsk and sales office in Moscow. Ontex Russia represents about 5% of the total revenue of Ontex Group, 7 to 8% of adj. EBITDA under IFRS consolidation rules and provides limited cash contribution.

Ontex is investigating the situation and will consider appropriate actions to safeguard its assets and the continuity of Ontex Russia's operations, in the interest of its employees and other stakeholders.

Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 333 730 ... Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 333 622 ...





About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.





ONTEX Group NV

Korte Keppestraat 21 – 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) – Belgium 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde

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