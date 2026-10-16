Scuba Diving Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Share Of The $2.2 Billion 2032 Market As Aqualung Group, Cressi-Sub USA, Johnson Outdoors, And MARES Accelerate Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through smart, sustainable dive gear, online and rental channels, and products tailored to women and younger divers as marine tourism expands.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Scuba Diving Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scuba diving equipment market was estimated at US$1.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$2.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising participation in adventure sports, the expansion of marine tourism, technological advances in diving systems, and increased interest in underwater exploration and conservation.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for scuba diving equipment continues to benefit from the popularity of dive tourism across Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and other coastal destinations. Resorts, diving schools, certification centers, and guided-tour operators are expanding access to recreational diving, creating sustained demand for masks, fins, wetsuits, drysuits, regulators, buoyancy control devices, dive computers, and cylinders.

Changing travel preferences are also supporting the market. Consumers are increasingly seeking adventure-focused vacations, marine experiences, and eco-tourism activities. At the same time, broader participation among women and younger divers is encouraging manufacturers to introduce gender-specific, size-inclusive, and ergonomically designed products for recreational and professional applications.

Technology Improves Diving Safety and Performance

Technological innovation is reshaping the global scuba diving equipment market. Advanced dive computers now integrate decompression algorithms and real-time monitoring of depth, dive duration, air consumption, and other critical metrics. Underwater communication systems and heads-up displays incorporated into masks are further improving situational awareness and connectivity.

Manufacturers are also using lightweight, durable materials to improve the flexibility, comfort, and service life of wetsuits, fins, masks, and related products. These developments are strengthening demand for next-generation diving equipment among new divers, experienced enthusiasts, commercial operators, public safety teams, and military users.

Environmental considerations are influencing product development as well. Growing awareness of marine conservation is increasing interest in equipment manufactured with lower-impact and sustainable materials. Companies are responding with alternatives designed to reduce environmental effects while maintaining the performance standards required for underwater use.

Emerging Commercial Opportunities

The growing popularity of underwater photography and videography is creating additional opportunities for specialized diving accessories, including waterproof cameras, lighting systems, mounting equipment, and masks with integrated camera capabilities. Rental services offered through dive shops, resorts, training centers, and online platforms are also making the activity more accessible while broadening revenue opportunities across equipment sales and rentals.

Among product categories, wetsuits and drysuits represent a notable growth segment. This category is forecast to reach US$714.1 million by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 4.2%. Diving masks and goggles are projected to record a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period.

Regionally, the United States scuba diving equipment market was valued at US$570.4 million in 2025. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% and reach US$535.0 million by 2032. The report also evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, the broader Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market Report Scope

The report analyzes the global scuba diving equipment market by value in U.S. dollars, with annual sales analysis and forecasts covering 2025 through 2032.



Equipment: Wetsuits and drysuits, diving masks and goggles, regulators and octopuses, buoyancy control devices, and other equipment.

Distribution channels: Specialty stores, online channels, and supermarkets/hypermarkets.

End use: Recreational divers, professional divers, and military and public safety divers. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and additional markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of global scuba diving equipment market size, growth, and forecasts through 2032.

Assessment of major product, distribution channel, end-use, and geographic segments.

Competitive intelligence covering the presence and prospects of leading market participants.

Analysis of technological innovation, marine tourism, sustainability, consumer participation, and distribution trends.

Actionable insights designed to support strategic planning, market entry, investment, and revenue development. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to recent market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global scuba diving equipment market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies and consumer trends will have the greatest influence on market growth?

Which equipment and end-use segments offer the strongest expansion potential?

How will regional market shares change during the forecast period? What opportunities and competitive challenges face leading scuba diving equipment companies?

Selected Companies Featured



Aqualung Australia Pty Limited

Aqualung Group

Comanex

Cressi-Sub USA Inc.

Dive N' Surf, Inc.

Dive World, Inc.

Edge Dive Gear

Innerspace Water Sports Inc.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc. MARES S.p.A.

Domain Expert Insights

The market report incorporates perspectives from experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government. The research consolidates intelligence from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to deliver strategic market insights. As part of the study, the report tracks and analyzes input from 81 domain experts. Clients may request access to the expert network monitored for the report and the accompanying online expert insights tracker.

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