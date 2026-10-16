Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Size And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Green Hydrogen And Industry 4.0 Drive 3.4% CAGR And A US$27.4 Million Opportunity
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" Report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe's differential-pressure mass flow controller market is projected to reach US$ 27.4 million by 2031, rising from US$ 22.0 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031. Growth is being supported by investments in hydrogen infrastructure, pharmaceutical manufacturing, specialty chemicals, electric vehicle (EV) battery production, and digitally connected industrial facilities.
Market Growth Drivers
The European Union's Fit for 55 package and Green Deal are encouraging industries to deploy advanced equipment for hydrogen generation, storage, and distribution. Differential-pressure mass flow controllers support accurate gas management across hydrogen electrolyzers, fuel-cell systems, gas purity control, power-to-gas facilities, and related research programs. Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark are among the countries expanding electrolyzer capacity, creating additional demand for reliable flow-control technologies.
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies also represent an important source of market growth. Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant facilities require validated equipment capable of maintaining stable mass flow rates during changing production conditions. These requirements are increasing the use of differential-pressure mass flow controllers in pharmaceutical processing, healthcare applications, laboratory operations, and biotechnology research.
Europe's chemical and specialty chemical industries, particularly in Germany, France, Belgium, and Italy, rely on precise gas flow management for reaction optimization, toxic gas handling, emissions reduction, and laboratory-scale research and development. Stringent European environmental regulations further reinforce the need for accurate monitoring, leak detection, and process control across manufacturing and energy infrastructure.
The automotive and electronics sectors are contributing to demand as well. Investments in EV battery plants across Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic are creating opportunities in electrode drying, electrolyte processing, and fuel cell research and development. As manufacturers increase automation and strengthen process consistency, advanced flow controllers are becoming more important within high-precision production environments.
Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing Opportunities
Europe's transition toward Industry 4.0 is accelerating demand for smart, self-diagnosing differential-pressure mass flow controllers. Integration with digital twins, advanced Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and connected factory platforms enables improved process visibility, predictive maintenance, and operational control. Universities, innovation clusters, and well-funded research networks are also supporting continued experimentation with high-performance flow technologies.
Market Segmentation
Based on flow rate, the market is categorized into Low, Medium, and High segments. The Low segment held the leading position in 2024, supported by its use across applications requiring accurate management of smaller gas volumes.
By application, the market includes Semiconductors, Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Oil and Gas, and Others. The Others segment accounted for the largest share in 2024, reflecting demand across renewable energy, research, automotive manufacturing, environmental monitoring, and other specialized industrial processes.
Hydrogen and Decarbonization Outlook
Large-scale investment in green hydrogen is expected to create long-term opportunities for differential-pressure mass flow controller suppliers. Hydrogen electrolyzers and fuel-cell systems require accurate regulation of hydrogen and oxygen to maintain performance, gas purity, energy efficiency, and operational safety. Flow-control equipment also helps reduce gas losses and support consistent operation under varying pressure conditions.
The wider transition toward decarbonization is increasing deployment across hydrogen fueling stations, carbon capture facilities, industrial gas storage systems, and renewable energy storage projects. Expansion of these technologies will strengthen demand for energy-efficient controllers capable of supporting increasingly complex hydrogen-based infrastructure.
Country-Level Insights
The report assesses Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe held the largest market share in 2024, with Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands, and Nordic countries making significant contributions.
Spain and Portugal are investing in renewable energy and green hydrogen production, supporting controller deployment in electrolyzer systems and industrial gas storage facilities. Chemical clusters and port-based logistics hubs in the Netherlands and Belgium require precise equipment for gas handling and emissions monitoring. Sweden, Denmark, and Finland are advancing clean technology, fuel cell development, environmental laboratories, and green-energy pilot projects.
Switzerland's pharmaceutical R&D, medical device, and high-precision manufacturing sectors generate demand for ultra-stable flow-control systems. Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia are also expanding automotive and electronics production, increasing the adoption of advanced gas flow management technologies.
Competitive Landscape
Key market participants include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Avantor Inc, Dwyer Instruments, Inc., Sensirion Holding AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Horiba Ltd, Azbil Corp, Axetris AG, MKS Instruments Inc, and Brooks Instrument. These companies are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and application-focused development to strengthen their European presence and address demand for accurate, connected, and energy-efficient flow-control solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue Analysis - by Flow Rate
7.1 Low
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Low: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Medium
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Medium: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.3 High
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 High: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue Analysis - by Application
8.1 Semiconductors
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Semiconductors: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Food and Beverage Industry
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Food and Beverage Industry: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 Chemicals
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Chemicals: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.5 Oil and Gas
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Oil and Gas: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Country Analysis
9.1 Europe
9.1.1 Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
9.1.2 Germany: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate
9.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application
9.1.3 France: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.3.1 France: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate
9.1.3.2 France: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application
9.1.4 United Kingdom: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.4.1 United Kingdom: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate
9.1.4.2 United Kingdom: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application
9.1.5 Italy: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate
9.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application
9.1.6 Russia: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate
9.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application
9.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate
9.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Differential-Pressure Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
10.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2024
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 New Product Development
11.3 Merger and Acquisition
11.4 Other Strategic Developments
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Avantor Inc
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Dwyer Instruments, Inc.
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Sensirion Holding AG
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Teledyne Technologies Inc
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Horiba Ltd
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Azbil Corp
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Axetris AG
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 MKS Instruments Inc
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Brooks Instrument
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
Companies Profiled
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Avantor Inc
Dwyer Instruments, Inc.
Sensirion Holding AG
Teledyne Technologies Inc
Horiba Ltd
Azbil Corp
Axetris AG
MKS Instruments Inc
Brooks Instrument
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment